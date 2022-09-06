Leading Southern California Healer Releases Programming Teaching How To Help Expand Consciousness and Heal the Planet
The Boujee Healer announces events, online courses, and a mentorship program teaching people how to connect with UFOs, ETs, and their galactic family.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gayle Fisher, a leading healer, reiki master, galactic contact specialist, and spiritual ascension guide is announcing new programs and events for those on their own spiritual ascension paths. Gayle, who works under the name The Boujee Healer, works with star seeds, light workers, and new earth leaders to help them on their path to create joy-filled, abundant lives.
Gayle founded The Boujee Healer after experiencing feelings of isolation and loneliness during her spiritual awakening and was inspired to assist and support others going through their own awakening. Now, Gayle appears on stages at some of the most prominent spiritual events, leads retreats, creates content, and works with clients to help them realize their highest selves. In her work, she assists her clients in releasing trauma, removing entity attachments, connecting with galactic families, and accelerating their ascension path to create their ideal reality.
Gayle specializes in activating one’s consciousness to higher levels and helping connect people with their galactic family. She guides people in making peaceful ET contact and teaches them how to work with these beings to create a more harmonious planet together. She has developed her own techniques for connecting with extraterrestrial and higher dimensional beings and is teaching this technique through her programs and retreats. Many call Gayle an “activator” because of the DNA activations that take place in her sessions, which cause one to wake up to who they really are and expand their consciousness.
Gayle also helps her clients take advantage of the powerful light energies currently streaming onto the planet to activate their gifts and powers and manifest their ideal life. As a part of this, Gayle is launching her signature program called “Ascend”, which focuses on elevating one’s spiritual ascension path and creating any density that creates resistance. Ascend also teaches one how to expand consciousness to levels that allow connection with extraterrestrials, galactic beings, and guides that assist in planetary and personal ascension.
For those who desire a close-knit community to support them on their awakening path, Gayle offers a private community on her website called “The Boujee Starseeds.” This group meets live on a bi-weekly basis to do meditations and activations, and membership provides access to all of Gayle’s recorded meditations. Gayle’s other online offerings include the “Journey of the 7 Sacred Rays” live online program and soon will include her upcoming podcast “The Boujee Healer.”
The Boujee Healer’s in-person events coming up soon include her incredibly transformative healing and galactic contact retreats in Mount Shasta, Joshua Tree, and Sedona as well as her full moon sound baths and events in Los Angeles. For those who want to accelerate their ascension journey, Gayle offers a one-on-one spiritual mentorship, where profound transformation will occur through working with Gayle directly.
Working with Gayle is life-changing. When talking about what to expect from pursuing a spiritual ascension path, Gayle says, “you will become a magnet to everything you desire because you’ll understand your worth, unique gifts, and power. Your relationships with yourself, others, money, and the quantum field will change. You’ll have focused energy, develop your intuition, and learn how to take aligned action with complete confidence”.
About The Boujee Healer: Gayle Fisher is a galactic channel, Beyond Quantum Healing practitioner, galactic contact and connection facilitator, healer, reiki master, and spiritual ascension guide sharing her abilities with the world. The Boujee Healer centers around the belief that you can simultaneously be boujee and spiritually awakened!
