Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market Share is growing at a CAGR of 6.82% With Competitive players Like BASF SE, Bekaert, Sika AG, Nycon Corporation etc.

The global concrete reinforcing fiber market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.82% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to dominate the global concrete reinforcing fiber market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete reinforcing fiber is a fibrous material used to increase the mechanical strength of concrete. The primary function of fibers in concrete is to reduce cracking caused by plastic shrinkage and moisture loss during the hardening phase. Fiber-reinforced concrete possesses unique qualities, such as superior stability, structural durability, and temperature resistance, that are absent in conventional concrete.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/concrete-reinforcing-fiber-market/request-sample





Increasing preference for sustainable solutions due to environmental regulations

Environmental rules have a favorable impact on the demand for concrete reinforcing fibers. The evolution of environmental rules has compelled numerous end-use industries to adopt more fiber-based reinforcements and sustainable solutions, and concrete reinforcing fiber fits the bill due to its eco-friendly and high strength & durability characteristics.

Environmental concerns are anticipated to increase sales of concrete reinforcing fibers in the future. Manufacturers of fiber-reinforced concrete (FRC) are aware of the developing potential in the FRC market and are boosting capacity development to satisfy future demand.

Volatility in raw material prices and the presence of alternatives

Polypropylene and polyester are the raw materials utilized to produce concrete reinforcing fiber for various building purposes. Due to the volatility in crude oil prices, the price of polypropylene fiber reinforced concrete is also rising. Price volatility of raw materials and the availability of substitutes are significant issues that are somewhat restricting the market for reinforced concrete.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.86 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.82% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-use Industry, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BASF SE, Bekaert, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sika AG, ABC Polymer Industries, LLC, Nycon Corporation, Ultratech Concrete, Owens Corning, FORTA Corporation, The Euclid Chemical Company Key Market Opportunities Rising urbanization & growing investment in construction Key Market Drivers Increasing preference for sustainable solutions due to environmental regulations





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/concrete-reinforcing-fiber-market





Rising urbanization & growing investment in construction

As urbanization expands and construction technologies advance, the demand for concrete reinforcing fiber grows. The consumption of fiber-reinforced concrete is influenced positively by macroeconomic factors, such as a greater emphasis on infrastructure development in developing nations.

Increasing investments in building and infrastructure development have led to a rise in asphalt concrete demand, and polyethylene (PE) fiber reinforced concrete is projected to increase market share as a result.

Regional analysis of the global concrete reinforcing fiber market

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In the next seven years, the market for concrete reinforcing fiber in North America is anticipated to be buoyed by a combination of a large influx of private investments in the construction industry in 2021 and an increase in the number of construction activities. The industrial sector in the region is predicted to have significant growth as a result of North America's expanding GDP, which drives market expansion. The demand for reinforced concrete in the region is anticipated to be driven by the increasing usage of concrete in underwater constructions for the development of infrastructure in countries such as Turkey. In addition, the construction of marine constructions such as bridges and tunnels in developed nations is anticipated to fuel industrial expansion.

It is anticipated that the rising population in the APAC region will spur an increase in infrastructure activities to support the region's urbanization. The growth in industrial activity in the region is anticipated to drive the market for industrial infrastructure, while the resulting increase in employment is anticipated to stimulate the residential construction sector in the region. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to see sluggish revenue growth at a CAGR of 4.9% due to the extended decline in oil prices, which has hampered the expansion of the construction industry over the past several years. The industry's expansion has been impeded by the diminishing investment of public and private clients, which has created financial strain.





Key Highlights

The global concrete reinforcing fiber market size was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.82% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2030, registering a from 2022 to 2030. The transport industry accounts for a 29.4% share of the concrete reinforcing fiber market.

of the concrete reinforcing fiber market. North America is expected to dominate the global concrete reinforcing fiber market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/concrete-reinforcing-fiber-market/request-sample





Competitive players in the global concrete reinforcing fiber market

BASF SE

Bekaert

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Sika AG

ABC Polymer Industries, LLC

Nycon Corporation

Ultratech Concrete

Owens Corning

FORTA Corporation

The Euclid Chemical Company





The global concrete reinforcing fiber market segmentation

By Type

Synthetic Fiber

Steel Fiber

Glass Fiber

Natural Fiber

Basalt Fiber

By End-use Industry

Transport Infrastructure

Building & Construction

Mining & Tunnelling

Industrial Flooring

Other End-use Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Synthetic Fiber Market Size & Forecast Steel Fiber Market Size & Forecast End-use Industry Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Transport Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast Building & Construction Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By End-use Industry Canada By Type By End-use Industry Mexico By Type By End-use Industry Latin America By Type By End-use Industry Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By End-use Industry France By Type By End-use Industry U.K. By Type By End-use Industry Italy By Type By End-use Industry Spain By Type By End-use Industry Rest of Europe By Type By End-use Industry Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By End-use Industry China By Type By End-use Industry Australia By Type By End-use Industry India By Type By End-use Industry South Korea By Type By End-use Industry Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By End-use Industry Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By End-use Industry South Africa By Type By End-use Industry Kuwait By Type By End-use Industry Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By End-use Industry Company Profile BASF SE Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Bekaert Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio CEMEX S A B de C V Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/concrete-reinforcing-fiber-market/toc





Recent Developments

In 2020, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. has developed Version 2.0 of the STRUX 90/40 mobile app solution for macro synthetic fibers, which may be utilized in a range of concrete applications.





News Media

Adoption of Bioplastics and Biopolymers Thrive Towards Sustainability Goals





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Polyethylene Film Market : Information by Technology (Blow Film Extrusion, Cast Film Extrusion), Type (Stretch Films), Material (Low-Density Polyethylene), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market : Information by Form (Sheets, Films), Application (Medical Grade & Prosthetics, Water Treatment), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Fiber-Reinforced Plastics Recycling Market : Information by Product Type (Glass, Carbon), Recycling Technique (Thermal/Chemical, Incineration & Co-Incineration), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market : Information by Resin (Thermosetting Resin, Thermoplastic resin), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Vessel Market : Information by Fiber Type (Glass Fibre, Carbon Fibre), Resin (Polyester, Epoxy), Application (Chemicals), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com