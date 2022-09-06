VR in Healthcare Market | North America Holds a Dominant Share in The Global VR market

The global VR in healthcare market is estimated to reach $2.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.18% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “VR in Healthcare Market by Product, Technology, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026” the global VR in healthcare market was valued at $0.24 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.18% from 2019 to 2026.

VR in healthcare is responsible for transforming the medical sector by overlaying the digital information onto the real-world scenarios. VR applications allow the learners the ability to visualize and interact simultaneously with three-dimensional representations of the body. Currently, virtual reality is used in vein visualization for eliminating the pain caused due to injection and blood taken.

Rise in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, increase in incidences of neurological disorders, and surge in awareness regarding the benefits of virtual reality technologies drive the growth of the global VR in healthcare market. Whereas, data privacy concerns of the users, high cost of treatment, and lack of awareness regarding the use of virtual reality technology in developing nations impede the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, surge in usage of VR in cancer therapies and advanced dental procedures are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

The VR sensors segment to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period-

Based on product, the VR sensors segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is owing to rise in use of VR in surgeries, diagnosis, and medical practices.

North America to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period-

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018. Increase in private and government funding toward developing these technologies in the healthcare sector and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure drive the growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 37.4% from 2019 to 2026. Increase in acceptance of VR technologies across several industries and presence of major vendors in this region fuel the growth of the market.

The factors responsible for the growth of the VR in healthcare market include rise inincidences of neurological disorders and surge in number of VR-based startups. However, personal data breaching risks areexpectedto restrain the market growth in coming future.

Major key players -

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global VR in healthcare market, which include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), SyncThink Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., AppliedVR, Inc., EchoPixel, DAQRI, and Orca Health, Inc., among others.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the VR semiconductor components segment occupied 12.25% share of the VR in healthcare market in 2018.

By technology, head mounted technology segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The hospital and clinics segment accounted for 57.7% share of the market in 2018.

