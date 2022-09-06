Submit Release
Uncommon Dialogue Films to bring major motion picture production to mystery US State

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncommon Dialogue Films has pinpointed 3 states as possibilities for their next major project. The proposed choice would serve as a unique backdrop, highlighting the natural beauty of the state and native American cultures.

UDF will bring millions into the economy with local hiring and promotion of statewide locations of interest.

UDF Founder and CEO Patrick Kilpatrick and EVP Heidi Bright will be meeting with the Arizona Film Commission next week to discuss the newly minted government incentive program. Central to the purpose of the talks is to see if the state can meet the rigorous expectations needed for such a project.

UDF has also reached out to New Mexico and Colorado as possible candidates for production.

“At UDF, we are committed to making the finest films. By making great films we raise everyone’s game. Whichever state we film in can expect all eyes to be on them.” Said CEO Kilpatrick.

“Our efforts embrace training local cinematic workforce and a lasting film infrastructure.”

Mr. Kilpatrick will also be speaking at the Eliances GRANDtable event at Arizona State University in front of some of the country’s brightest innovators and captains of industry. The event will take place at 8am, Skysong Building 3, 1st Floor, Grand Hall, 1475 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ.

Uncommon Dialogue Films is currently filming a ground-breaking action film ‘Dying for Living’ starring Costas Mandylor, Patrick Kilpatrick, Rigan Machado, Olivier Gruner, Nina Bergman, Al Sapienza, and Robert Miano. Slated for 2023 release, ‘Dying for Living’ is eagerly anticipated.

UDF CEO Patrick Kilpatrick brings a vast film experience to the table. Having worked on over 200 films and hit TV shows, the industry veteran is well versed in what it takes to succeed in show business and beyond. He is being honored for his career achievements and ‘Dying for Living’ on Thursday, September 8th, as part of the iHollywood Film Festival.

Dying for Living Teaser

