Disinfectant Chemicals Market Size Worth USD 7.2 Billion by 2027 at 5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Disinfectant Chemicals Market Information by Types, Composition, and Region - Forecast till 2027", the market is estimated to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

Chemicals known as disinfectants are used to prevent, eliminate, or deactivate harmful germs on inanimate surfaces and objects. There are many different disinfectants on the market, such as alcohols, aldehydes, phenolic compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine and its derivatives, and many more. They have been effectively utilized worldwide to stop and eliminate infectious diseases in medical facilities, including hospitals and clinics. Chemicals used as disinfectants and antimicrobial agents stop the spread of bacteria. These specialty chemicals are employed to maintain cleanliness and hygienic conditions in homes, workplaces, schools, industrial machinery, processing facilities, and other public areas.

Disinfectant chemicals are becoming more popular recently among large populations residing all over the world. This scenario is mostly due to their capacity to regulate, neutralize, or eradicate the harmful germs found on inanimate surfaces or objects. As a result, clinics, universities, and research and diagnostic laboratories, among others, are demanding more of these products.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2027 Market Size USD 7.2 Billion CAGR 5% (2021–2027) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Types, Composition And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Regulations on the usage of surface disinfectants Increasing prevalence of HAIs

Market Competitive Landscape:

The formidable contenders in the disinfectant chemicals market are:

3M (US)

DuPont (US)

STERIS plc (US)

Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Betco (US)

Ecolab (US)

Diversey, Inc. (US)

Cantel Medical (US)

The Clorox Company (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Steris Corporation (US)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Bio-Cide International, Inc. (US)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rise in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), expanding government healthcare spending globally, and an aging population in developed nations are the main factors propelling the market for disinfection chemicals. Favorable government regulations now require authorities at hospitals to maintain sanitation in their facilities. Demand for surface disinfectant chemicals is anticipated to be driven by economic growth, rising middle-class income, population aging, rising healthcare costs, and strict government regulations enacted to ensure the highest level of sanitation in hospitals and commercial areas.

Market Restraints:

The demand for the product has amplified due to the strict regulatory standards for disinfection in commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. Surface disinfectants contain various chemical components that produce outstanding results when used according to instructions. The development of the disinfection chemicals market will probably be hampered by the availability of alternative technology, such as UV radiation.

Manufacturers have historically been most worried about issues like government restrictions on the use of synthetic chemicals and a movement in consumer preference toward environmentally-friendly products. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which caused numerous industrial centers and factories to close globally, there has been a major decrease in demand for raw materials and active chemicals. Many facilities have been operating at lower rates or completely stopped, leading to a supply-demand gap.

COVID 19 Analysis

Sales of disinfectant chemicals have abruptly increased due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Global usage of disinfection chemicals is rising as a result of consumers and end users taking protections to halt the spread of this virus due to the rising number of cases and fatalities. Additionally, the food and beverage sector expanded globally and profitably. Consumers' hygiene concerns have grown due to increased infections linked to healthcare and food-borne illnesses, as well as the COVID-19 epidemic. Applications of surface disinfection agents will rise as a result. Lockdowns enacted in numerous nations have had a detrimental effect on the market since they have caused institutions and businesses to close, which has slowed demand. Amid the pandemic, difficulties with production and delays in transportation caused by travel restrictions have arisen.

Some hospitals and healthcare facilities stocked up on surface disinfectants to ensure enough supply during the crisis. In order to uphold a safe and hygienic setting throughout healthcare institutions and in critical infrastructure, such as government buildings and utility installations, there is also a high demand for surface disinfection products due to the increase in the inflow of in-patients. Most nations adhere to strict regulations to stop coronavirus transmission, including maintaining social distance, sanitizing surfaces, maintaining personal cleanliness, and restricting movement. This has also led to an upsurge in demand for antibacterial and disinfection chemicals. Since offices and other commercial establishments are crucial to the economy, they cannot be placed on lockdown for an extended period. Office work may change after COVID-19 as hygiene procedures are expected to be introduced, increasing the demand for antibacterial and disinfection chemicals.

Market Segmentation

By composition, the market includes quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine and derivatives, alcohols and aldehydes, phenolic compounds, and hydrogen peroxide. By type, the market includes water disinfectants, air disinfectants, and surface disinfectants. By end user, the market includes clinics, hospitals, research and diagnostic laboratories.

Regional Insights

The market has seen a rise in demand in Europe due to the pandemic. To fulfill the growing demand and supply the local healthcare institutions, many large international corporations consistently grow their presence in the area by establishing numerous production and manufacturing facilities. One of the important markets for disinfection chemicals in North America. The substantial presence of established players in this region is one of the main factors promoting the market's expansion. In addition, rising HAI cases in Canada and the region's improved healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to drive the market for disinfection chemicals.

Chemicals used as disinfectants and antimicrobial agents stop the spread of bacteria. These specialty chemicals are employed to maintain cleanliness and hygienic conditions in homes, workplaces, schools, industrial machinery, processing facilities, and other public areas. Due to increased awareness of infectious diseases, rapid economic expansion, and rising demand from the building and construction industries as well as paints and coatings, the Asia-Pacific region currently led the market and is predicted to continue doing so during the projected period.

