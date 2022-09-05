Scott Asner and Michael Gortenburg of Eighteen Capital Group Honor Staff on Labor Day

The Founding Principals of Eighteen Capital Group in Leawood, Kansas, Michael Gortenburg and Scott Asner - honor the many employee efforts and contributions toward the private equity firm's culture and sustainability in a nod toward Labor Day.

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Asner and Michael Gortenburg, Founding Principals of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG), a Leawood, Kansas-based private equity firm with a focus on multi-family real estate properties, celebrate Labor Day this year by honoring the hard work ethic of their employees.

First proposed by Matthew Maguire, a secretary for the Central Labor Union, Labor Day is a national holiday that began as a way of celebrating the strides of the Labor movement in America. It honors the daily efforts and achievements of the working class that keep our country running.

Scott Asner and Michael Gortenburg wish to do their part in uplifting workers by highlighting the hard work and dedication of the firm's 500 professionals. 18CG views Labor Day as a time to reflect on how people have come together across the country to help manage the company's 33 communities, which span 11 states, and include about 7,000 rental apartments.

"It's important that we take the time to recognize our team," said Scott Asner. "If not for their dedication to 18 Capital Group, our business would not be where it is today."

Asner and Gortenburg created 18 Capital Group out of shared care for their communities, wanting to reposition the real estate landscape to offer the highest quality in service at a more affordable price point. A governing value of Eighteen Capital Group is to grow and achieve success by advancing the interests of its residents, employees, and partners. The company believes this can only truly be done by creating a culture of cohesiveness, backed by strategic thinking, and driven by a strong can-do attitude.

"We are where we are because of who they are, and this is something worth celebrating," added Michael Gortenburg.

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide –more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit https://scottasner.com.

About Michael Gortenburg

Michael Gortenburg is a Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG) and owner of more than 100 investment entities–a diverse portfolio focusing primarily on multifamily housing units. In addition to overseeing all corporate and individual property functions for 18CG, Michael is involved in a number of other operational businesses, such as digital media and software companies. For more information about Michael Gortenburg, please visit https://michaelgortenburg.com.

