Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market to Reach $7.23 Billion in 2026

The global video surveillance as a service market is expected to grow from $2.93 billion in 2021 to $3.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $7.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The development of smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in the coming years. A smart city employs information and communication technology (ICT) to boost operational performance, exchange data with the public, and enhance government service and resident protection.

Governments all over the world have lofty goals for making communities smarter and better for people and travelers. Smart cities are implementing intelligent video monitoring to help emergency responders respond more quickly in real-time or to detect and handle possible accidents to minimize crime.

For instance, in 2019, the Indian government has committed to creating 100 smart cities, and as part of the $14 billion plan, 99 cities have already been announced. Therefore, the development of smart cities drives the growth of the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market.

The growing technological advancements are gaining popularity in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market. Major companies operating in the VSaaS sector are focused on developing technological solutions for video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) to enhance security management.

