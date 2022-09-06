Submit Release
Book Profits Club & Show Your Success Announces the Move to Motivate Conference and Speakers

Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve.”
— Mary Kay Ash
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book Profits Club & Show Your Success presents The 2022 Move to Motivate Conference and Launch of the Move to Motivate Book/Journal

This is the conference for anyone who needs motivation! The best thing about this conference is that it's virtual so it can watched anywhere in the world for free.

This conference is complete with some of the BEST coaches and educators in the United States and they are here to help give training on how to truly stay motivated for the rest of the year!

All registrants will get to get access to these amazing power talks created by our speakers as well as bonus training and material just for being registered.

Registration for the conference is done by going to www.MovetoMotivateConference.com

Our speakers for this conference and their topics include
* Brenda Thomas - The Confidence S.L.A.P. Heard Around The World
* Camesha Chanel - A.L.I.G.N your way to the life you desire!
* Courtney Tate - Goal-Digging Before and After the Ring
* Dr. Cheryl Wood - Unleash the Transformative Power of Your Voice!
* Dr. Jasmine Zapata - How to Stay Motivated When Life Comes Crashing Down
* Dr. Miatta Hampton - Pivot to Success: 3 Power moves you can make to stay motivated
* Jevon Wooden - Three Keys To Live Life On Your Terms
* Queen Brooklyn Tankard - How To Get Unstuck & Live Your Best RICH Life

This conference is also celebrating the launch of the brand new book/journal Move to Motivate. In this book/journal, the reader will get to learn stories from amazing coaches from all over the United States sharing their journeys to motivation. Readers will get specific tips on how these coaches have been able to stay motivated in these busy times. We also have also made this amazing book a journal where readers can also use it to jot down additional notes and answer questions from the authors designed to take the reader to the next level!

Taurea Avant
Show Your Success LLC
+1 713-309-9248
email us here
