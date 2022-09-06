Pat Amsbry for Pasadena Unified School Board

United Teachers of Pasadena (UTP) endorses Pat Amsbry over the incumbent for PUSD School Board District 3

I am deeply honored to earn the endorsement of UTP. I am committed to fighting for competitive salaries for teachers and certificated staff, those who impact our students in the classroom every day.” — Pat Amsbry

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUSD TEACHERS UNION ENDORSES PAT AMSBRY FOR PUSD SCHOOL BOARD

United Teachers of Pasadena (UTP) endorses Pat Amsbry over the incumbent for PUSD School Board District 3. UTP is the bargaining unit representing 800 teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses, psychologists, and speech-language pathologists of Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD).

“I am deeply honored to earn the endorsement of UTP. I am committed to fighting for competitive salaries for teachers and certificated staff, those who impact our students in the classroom each and every day,” says Amsbry. For decades, PUSD teacher salaries continue to be at the bottom compared to other districts in Los Angeles County. Across the country, districts have been struggling to retain and recruit teachers, a challenge worsened by increased demands brought on by the pandemic.

“I campaigned for Bailey five years ago, but cannot support her re-election. She does nothing but rubber-stamp administration policies that fail to serve the best interests of the teachers and students of this district,” said Patricia Guzman, PUSD teacher of 16 years. “Pat is a man of action. Pat is a leader. Pat would demand results and accountability from our administration. When he saw a need at Madison Elementary, he rolled up his sleeves and started volunteering his time, started a non-profit, Friends of Madison, increasing attendance and engaging families. We need leaders who actively support our students and teachers and hold our district accountable. Pat is that leader and he has my vote.”

Amsbry also won the endorsement of several local elected officials and leaders, including Pasadena City College Trustee Dr. Steve Gibson, Pasadena Vice Mayor Andy Wilson, Pasadena Councilmember Jess Rivas, former Pasadena Mayor Bill Thomson, President of Sunset Avenue Neighborhood Association Susana Porras, former PUSD LCAP Parent Advisory Committee Co-chair Lorena Hernandez, Pasadena Northwest Commission and PUSD parent Julieta Aragon, Pasadena Covenant Church Pastor Steve Wong and Amy Lyford, PhD, Occidental College and Altadena Town Council Member.

For more information about Pat Amsbry for Pasadena Unified School Board, visit www.Pat4PUSD.com