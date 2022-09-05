State Visit of His Excellency Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, 6 to 7 September 2022

His Excellency Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, will make a State Visit to Singapore from 6 to 7 September 2022, at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob. The visit reaffirms the warm and longstanding ties between Singapore and the Philippines, which are underpinned by strong cooperation across many domains and flourishing people-to-people ties.

President Marcos Jr. will be accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Cabinet Secretaries, and senior officials.

On 7 September 2022, President Marcos Jr. will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, and call on President Halimah, who will host a State Lunch in his honour. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also meet President Marcos Jr. and host him to breakfast. President Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Lee will jointly witness the exchange of several bilateral agreements that will further strengthen cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism and data privacy, among others. President Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos will have a new orchid hybrid Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcosnamed in their honour.

