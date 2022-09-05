[Latest Report] Global Neuroscience Market Size Estimates and Forecasts [2022-2030] Worth $ 38.8 Billion by 2030 at a 4.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Research Study Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Neuroscience Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 26.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 38.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Doric Lenses Inc., Siemens Helthineers, Laserglow Technologies, GE Healthcare, Mightex Systems and others.

London, United Kingdom, Sept. 05, 2022 -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Neuroscience Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Whole Brain Imaging, Electrophysiology Technologies, Neuro-Microscopy, Neuro-Cellular Manipulation, Others), By Application (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Neuroscience Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 26.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 38.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The study of the neurological system refers to Neuroscience. The study is related to the assessment and imaging of brain activity. This study is focused on the nervous system’s molecular, cellular, structural, functional, developmental, evolutionary, psychosocial, computing, and medical aspects. Constant advancement in pharmaceutical science, biology, medicine, biomedical engineering, and cognitive science is evolving Neuroscience.

Growth Factors

Rising neurological disorders cases, comprising Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s diseases, along with other dementias are boosting the Neuroscience Market growth. Moreover, several national governments are taking supporting initiatives for creating awareness concerning neurological diseases as well as the existing treatment possibilities among the citizens. Also, the surge in the use of microscopy, ontogenetic, MRI, and electrophysiology instruments for several neurological disorders diagnostics is catalyzing market growth.

Segmental Overview

Neuroscience is segmented into type and application. Based on type, the market is categorized into whole brain imaging, electrophysiology technologies, neuro-microscopy, neuro-cellular manipulation, and others. These applications involve neural network identification in cognitive processes, evaluating disease pathways, as well as early disease diagnosis. Although neuro-microscopy systems with light and electron microscopes are used for an elongated research period, two-photon microscopy together with optogenetics-based simulation technology is anticipated to notice high growth as a new segment of the neuroscience market.

The key factor accountable for this change in trend can be the rising accuracy of imaging delivery along with the neuron simulation from optogenetics. Optogenetics benefits comprise an application in brain behaviour analysis, treatment of Parkinsonism utilizing gene therapy, as well as the opportunity for thorough neural network analysis.

Based on application, the hospital segment is expected to show tremendous growth during 2022-2030. The rising patients’ preference for hospitals to achieve better diagnoses of neurological disorders is a key factor propelling the growth of the hospital segment. Also, hospitals offer quality treatment facilities along with the availability of innovative equipment, which acts as a positive catalyst to segment growth.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific to exhibit noteworthy growth

The Asia Pacific is projected to notice noteworthy growth in the market. The growth is owing to the constant introduction of new products. For instance, in 2018, an AI technology company in India, Qure.ai, introduced new AI-enabled technology. This new technology supports the interpretation of the brain. Also, the rising healthcare infrastructure in developing economies of Asia Pacific is projected to drive market growth. Also, government activities and investments are anticipated to create awareness regarding brain diseases, promising augmented growth in the market.

Some of the prominent players

Doric Lenses Inc.

Siemens Helthineers

Laserglow Technologies

GE Healthcare

Mightex Systems

Recent Development

July 2022 : Inscopix, Inc. announced the Inscopix Data Exploration, Analysis and Sharing (IDEAS) Platform. This new platform helps Neuroscience research groups to enhance analyzing and organizing of Neuroscience data

June 2022: The Institute of Functional Neuroscience partnered with MetaCell, a company engaged in the development of life science software. The partnership is aimed at introducing IFN Neurologic, an application focused on providing better services to patients with neurological disorders.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 26.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 38.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Doric Lenses Inc., Siemens Helthineers, Laserglow Technologies, GE Healthcare, Mightex Systems, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Examine possible purchases

Regional Landscape

The North A region is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The dominance has been attributed to the presence of the region’s large healthcare industry. Also, Europe is estimated to be the second-largest revenue generator in 2021, followed by the Asia Pacific. The surging demand for neuroimaging devices along with rising research activities in the neuroscience field is contributing to the market’s growth significantly. Also, Germany is leading the market in 2021.

Neuroscience Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Whole Brain Imaging, Electrophysiology Technologies, Neuro-Microscopy, Neuro-Cellular Manipulation, Others), By Application (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

The global neuroscience market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Whole Brain Imaging

Electrophysiology Technologies

Neuro-Microscopy

Neuro-Cellular Manipulation

Others

By Application

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Neuroscience market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Neuroscience market size was valued at around USD 26.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, the brain imaging segment was estimated to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on application segmentation, the hospital segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages]

