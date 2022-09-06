“We Are Those People” will make its premiere at the Austin Film Society September 26th

We Are Those People Screening We Are Those People We Are Those People Documentary

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inspirational documentary “We Are Those People” will be screening at the Austin Film Society on Monday, Sept. 26. The film follows six courageous individuals as they fight for their lives in long-term recovery from substance abuse and addiction. Each person shares details of their lives while in the worst parts of addiction, how it affected their loved ones, and how they found their way out to find hope and recovery.

Unfortunately, these six individuals are only a small representation of the millions suffering from addiction issues in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that approximately 20 million Americans battle substance abuse, while only 10 percent receive the proper treatment. Additionally, death from addiction is rising dramatically with almost 30 percent more overdose deaths in the United States from 2019 to 2020.

Austin, TX residents Erika Ball and Frank Ball, whom themselves met while in recovery, co-founded the non-profit organization “We Are Those People” to reduce the stigma of addiction and encourage others to recover loudly. The organization’s goal is to change the narrative of addiction recovery and mental health issues through photos and film.

The goal of the new documentary, filmed by Tania Romero, is to inspire those who are still suffering and their families and reduce the stigma of addiction in the general public.

“Addiction is a public health crisis and it must be made a priority,” Sonal Soveni, chair of We Are Those People, said. “The stigma associated with substance abuse disorders and mental health issues can make it difficult for people to speak their truth. This film was created to allow those who have survived this disease to speak up and tell their stories.”

Tickets for the screening can be purchased at: "We Are Those People" - Documentary Screening Tickets, Mon, Sep 26, 2022, at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite.

