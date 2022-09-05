Global Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Record a Value of $3,518.6 Million in 2028, Rising at a CAGR of 3.7% | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oral hygiene and health are becoming increasingly important to the world's population. This factor is accelerating the use of Electric Toothbrush Market globally. Utilizing the product results in less dental decay, maintains the health of the gums, and keeps the tooth strong. It is anticipated that the key companies' increasing advertising spending will play a significant role in clearing the way for accelerating the consumption rate. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 2,829.5 Million in 2021.



The Global Electric Toothbrush Market size is forecast to reach USD 3,518.6 Million by 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Electric Toothbrush Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Bristle (Soft, Nanometer), by Head Movement (Rotation/ Oscillation, Sonic/ Side-by-Side), by End User (Children, Adult), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Electric Toothbrush Market was valued USD 2,829.5 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 3,518.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Electric Toothbrush industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



List of Prominent Players in Electric Toothbrush Market:

Colgate Palmolive

Panasonic

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Water Pik Inc.

Mornwell

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

SONIC Chic

JSB Healthcare

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Consumers with Disability and Health Issues

The product's capacity to provide convenience, particularly for individuals with a variety of limitations, is promoting global demand for the good. For instance, the World Health Organization reported in December 2020 that more than 1 billion people globally have a handicap of some kind. A significant factor in the increased demand is also the high rate of hospital admissions due to various health problems. This is because using the product is simple and saves energy while providing a deeper clean while brushing teeth. According to the 2019 American Hospital Association Statistics, there were 36,510,207 hospital admissions nationwide.

Decreasing Youth Unemployment and Urban Population to Fuel Demand

The decreasing rate of youth unemployment around the world has a big impact on the product's rising utilization. This is explained by the fact that young people tend to like cutting-edge and innovative products more. For instance, the World Bank's publicly available data. According to Org, the rate of youth unemployment in Europe and Central Asia fell from 6.89% in 2018 to 6.69% in 2019. Additionally, the growing urban population in the world has significantly contributed to the rise in consumption. Urban residents' high purchasing power and increased awareness of the significance of the product's use encourage this. According to data released by UNCTAD.Org, the percentage of people living in urban areas worldwide in 2019 was 55.7%, up 51.1% from ten years earlier.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide and the Global Electric Toothbrush Market is not an exception. Administrative bodies worldwide implemented curb measures, for instance, lockdown, to ensure strict social distancing norms to restrict the spread of the disease. Small and medium-scale industries which are technology partners to the Electric Toothbrush Market companies suffered impact due to the pandemic. In addition, the Electric Toothbrush Market was also impacted by the restricted movement of goods and people due to the lockdown measures in place during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 spread.

Since the beginning of 2022, the supplies and workforce are expected to resume normal which will further bolster Electric Toothbrush Market industry coming back on track. Vantage Market Research, while performing the research on the topic for the Global Electric Toothbrush Market has considered the end-to-end impact of COVID-19 on the Global Electric Toothbrush Market. In addition, the study also deep dives into the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the subsidiary units of the Electric Toothbrush Market industry. Furthermore, the study also does an exhaustive analysis while estimating the present and the future market size for the Global Electric Toothbrush Market industry primarily based on the aforementioned data points:

1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

4. Long-Term Dynamics

5. Short-Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Electric Toothbrush Market in 2021.It is predicted that the increased personal consumption spending in this region would have a substantial impact on driving up sales of the goods. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that in August 2021, personal consumption expenditure in the United States had increased by 0.3%, or USD 42.2 billion. Additionally, the proliferation of supermarkets across the nation, particularly in the United States rural areas, has facilitated market expansion. For instance, according to Walmart's financial year 2020 figures, there are over 5,000 Walmart stores in the United States, which together employ roughly 1.6 million people.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Toothbrush Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Bristle (Soft, Nanometer), by Head Movement (Rotation/ Oscillation, Sonic/ Side-by-Side), by End User (Children, Adult), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

May 2020, Goldman Sachs is making an investment made on an Electric Toothbrush Market Brand Burst Oral Care. This is expected to help in the further growth of Burst Oral Care.

March 2021, Colgate and Philips declared their collaboration to help provide the oral benefit of Electric Toothbrush Market in South America.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Bristle Soft Nanometer

Head Movement Rotation/ Oscillation Sonic/ Side-by-Side

End User Children Adult

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Colgate Palmolive

Panasonic

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Water Pik Inc.

Mornwell

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

SONIC Chic

JSB Healthcare Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

