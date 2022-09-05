HDPE Pipes Market Size is Estimates to Surpass Huge Growth in Upcoming Years till 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Expansion Of Sewage And Material Transportation Infrastructure, Both Of Which Need High-Density Plastic Material Is Drives Revenue Growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global HDPE pipes market size was robust in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. For more than 50 years, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe systems have been employed in residential and industrial water infrastructure. The market for High-Density pipes is majorly driven owing to their extensive applicability and multiple characteristics such as sustainability, longevity, and versatility, as well as excellent corrosion resistance. The expansion of sewage and material transportation infrastructure, both of which need high-density plastic material is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth.

HDPE pipe is known for its versatility, impermeability, and strength-to-weight ratio, and is made from thermoplastic polyethylene. Its strong inter-particle bond makes it ideal for high-pressure piping systems, and it is the solution to many problems encountered in households, industries, and agriculture. It's a flexible pipe that can transport fluids and glasses, and it's frequently used to replace aged metal or concrete pipes. They are fit to be used for subterranean, on-the-ground, submerged, and floating pipes. They are an excellent fit for high-pressure pipes, with an average lifespan of more than 50 years. They offer the ideal combination of strength, corrosion resistance, and price-effectiveness, especially when it comes to potable water, they are a recommended form of transportation since they are non-hazardous.

Scope: The use of HDPE piping systems in municipal and industrial wastewater applications has expanded dramatically across the world. In geothermal energy geothermal applications, HDPE pipes are becoming more and more popular. Municipal organizations throughout the world are putting more focus on HDPE pipes, particularly in emerging regions like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. It is used not just in developing countries but also in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., and France, as well as sections of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Middle East.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Supreme Pipes (India)

JM EAGLE, INC (U.S.)

WL Plastics (U.S.)

Prinsco, Inc. (U.S.)

Lane Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.)

Polyplastic Group (Netherlands)

Apollo Pipes (India)

Wavin (Netherlands)

Nan Ya Plastics Corp (Taiwan)

Jain Irrigation (India)

Chevron Philips Chemicals (U.S.).

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

PE100

PE80

PE63

Application/End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Water Supply

Oil & Gas

Sewage Systems

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2018–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

