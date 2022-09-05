Secondary tickets Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 2.24 Bn growth -- Driven by the rising popularity of sports events

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The secondary tickets market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the secondary tickets market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

The report on the secondary tickets market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 7.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 2.24 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: rise in fraudulent activities and increasing initiatives among artists against sales of secondary tickets.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of sports events.

The popularity of various sports such as the NFL, Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCA) league, and the UEFA Champions League has increased globally. The popularity of other tournaments such as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup, the FIFA World Cup, and the Super Bowl, is also increasing among individuals. The growing viewership of these events is resulting in an increase in the sales of secondary tickets across the world, thereby driving the growth of the market.

"Growth in online secondary ticketing platforms and the difficulty in obtaining refund for primary tickets will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global secondary tickets market is fragmented by the presence of several established. Service innovation is expected to be a key trend in the market during the forecast period. For instance, Ticketmaster provides a Verified Fan scheme which ensures artists that their tickets directly reach their fans.

Competitors compete based on factors such as price, brand, and variety. Competition among the existing vendors is intense. Vendors compete on aspects such as service differentiation and pricing. Moreover, some companies are focusing on M&A to increase their competitive advantage. Such mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will eventually help vendors improve their market positioning and gain a competitive advantage in the global secondary tickets market during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Event type: sports events, concerts, performing arts, and movies

Geography: North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

Based on the event type, the sports events segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing popularity of sports events such as the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, and Super Bowl.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 44% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the increasing number of popular musicians, talent shows, sporting events, and bands.

The complete report on the global secondary tickets market offers detailed insights into the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report .

The secondary tickets market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast for the secondary tickets market through 2025?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the secondary tickets market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the secondary tickets market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the secondary tickets market?

Got more queries? Speak to our analyst now

Users who bought this report also purchased,

Secondary Tickets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, China, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market segments

Sports events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

Ideabud Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

SeatGeek Inc.

Ticket City Inc.

TickPick LLC

TiqIQ LLC

Viagogo AG

Vivid Seats LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secondary-tickets-market-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-2-24-bn-growth--driven-by-the-rising-popularity-of-sports-events-301617356.html

SOURCE Technavio