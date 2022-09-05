New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Syngas Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317777/?utm_source=GNW

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. With the resumption of operations in major applications, the market is expected to recover significantly during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Over the short term, the growing demand for syngas from electricity and the chemical industry, increasing environmental awareness and government regulations on the use of renewable fuel, and increasing hydrogen demand for fertilizers are expected to drive the market's growth.

On the flip side, syngas production plants setup requires high capital investment and funding. This factor is expected to hinder the market's growth.

The development of underground coal gasification technology is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption, holding a major share in the market,

Key Market Trends

Application in Ammonia Production to Dominate the Market

Ammonia is the basic building block of the world nitrogen industry. Consumption of ammonia for nitrogen fertilizers accounts for over 80% of the world's ammonia market.

Ammonia is used to produce ammonium nitrates to make explosives. It is also used in producing acrylonitrile for acrylic fibers and plastics, hexamethylenediamine for nylon 66, caprolactam for nylon 6, isocyanates for polyurethanes and hydrazine, and various amines and nitriles.

According to the United States Geological 2022, the global ammonia production is estimated to be 150 million metric tons in 2021.

China is the major producer of ammonia, followed by Russia, the United States, and India. In 2021, China's ammonia production was 39 million metric tons.

According to a report, the production of ammonia in the United States is estimated to be 14 million metric tons and was produced by 16 companies at 35 plants in 16 States in the United States in 2021. About 60% of the total US ammonia production capacity was in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas because of their large natural gas reserves.

According to the U.S Geological survey, it is estimated that global ammonia capacity is expected to increase by 4% during the next four years. Capacity additions are expected in Africa, eastern Europe, and south Asia.

Therefore, with the rapid growth of ammonia, the demand for syngas is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Drive the Market Demand

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share, with rising demand from the countries such as China and India which are among the fastest growing economies in the world. Moreover, countries are moving toward renewable energy sources which in turn triggers market growth.

In China, Air Products has been awarded a long-term onsite contract to supply syngas to Jiutai New Material Co. Ltd for their high-value mono-ethylene glycol project in Hohhot, China. The project is expected to start in 2023. The facility/plant is designed to produce over 500,000 Nm3/hr of syngas, comprised of five gasifiers, two approximately 100,000 Nm3/hr air separation units (ASU) with syngas purification and processing, and associated infrastructure and utilities.

A breakthrough in the coal-to-syngas processing facility in Xuwei National Petrochemical Park, Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, China, is evident in the 80% Air Products/20% joint venture with Debang Xinghua Technology Co. Ltd (a subsidiary of Jiangsu Debang Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd ("Debang Group")).

India developed a technology to convert high ash Indian coal to methanol and established its first pilot plant in Hyderabad. The process of converting coal into methanol will consist of converting coal to synthesis (syngas) gas, and further process, thus adding to the syn gas market in the country.

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited has also announced its plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen in its Jamnagar complex until the pricing of green hydrogen comes down. Such factors positively affect the market studied.

Ammonia is majorly used in fertilizer production. According to the Fertilizer Association of India, the production of total fertilizer products stood at 43.49 million MT during 2020-21, showing an increase of 1.7% over 2019-20. The Indian government has also provided a budget allocation for fertilizers in FY2021-22 of INR 79,530 crores. This is expected to drive the syn gas market for ammonia production during the forecast period.

Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show a significant impact on the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The syngas market is partly fragmented in nature. Some of the key players in the market (not in particular order) include Air Liquide SA, Linde PLC, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Maire Tecnimont SpA, and Technip Energies NV, among others.

