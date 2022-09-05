 EMU URIC Releases Baby Caretta Carettas into the Sea

During a routine nest control of the the EMU Biological Sciences Department Underwater Research and Imaging Center, around 60 baby sea turtles, which were found to be stuck in the nest due to the blockage of the nest entrance with stones, have been rescued. The rescued sea turtles were released into the sea with an event organized at Zaradise Garden, İskele on Thursday, 1 September, 2022, at 18:30, in order to raise awareness amongst the members of the public, especially children.

Speaking at the event, which garnered great interest, EMU URIC President Assist. Prof. Dr. Burak Ali Çiçek provided brief information about the project. Pointing out that the baby turtles that came out of the nest naturally have not been touched, Assist. Prof. Dr. Çiçek stated that they only rescued the baby Caretta Caretta sea turtles that were stuck in their nests. Stating that the project has been going on for a long time and Caretta Caretta sea turtles are not only rescued only within the scope of this event, but also regularly, Assist. Prof. Dr. Çiçek stated that awareness activities as such will be held regularly every Thursday and they expect to meet all those interested at Zaradise Garden İskele at 18:30 on Thursdays. Extending his gratitude to the sponsors of the project, Türkiye İş Bankası, Solmaz Travel, Semra Limited and EMU, Assist. Prof. Dr. Çiçek emphasized that their aim is to raise awareness among the younger generations.