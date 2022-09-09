Greg Sunvold, Chief Scientist & Formulator, HappyTails Canine Wellness, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Greg Sunvold, Chief Scientist & Formulator, HappyTails Canine Wellness, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Greg Sunvold, Chief Scientist & Formulator of HappyTails Canine Wellness, joins other leaders, trailblazers, & thought leaders interviewed for DotCom Magazine
ABOUT HappyTails Canine Wellness
HappyTails Canine Wellness™ is the new authority in canine wellness. Our treats and supplements are made with love in the U.S.A. with the finest domestic and globally sourced ingredients. Our team of canine nutrition experts represent decades of advanced scientific ingredient and product formulation within the pet food industry.
As the scientific research advances the case for functional digestive health ingredients in pet food, it’s clear that pre, pro and postbiotic metabolites are the new frontier in canine microbiome science. Understanding postbiotics and their role in digestive and microbiome health is driving the development of supplements that boost these particular beneficial mechanisms. Scientists are now learning that postbiotic metabolites are considered master health-regulating compounds and comprise the new “tool kit” in ensuring overall wellness.
Greg Sunvold joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Greg Sunvold discusses the newest offerings of HappyTails Canine Wellness, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Greg Sunvold joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Greg Sunvold was amazing. The success of HappyTails Canine Wellness is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Greg Sunvold on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like HappyTails Canine Wellness. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Greg Sunvold who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Greg Sunvold”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Greg Sunvold, Chief Scientist & Formulator, HappyTails Canine Wellness, A DotCom Magazine Interview