JUVEDERM products of ALLERGAN INDUSTRIES SA – FRANCE banned by European court
SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 10/07/2022, a decision No 6573 was issued by the Sofia City Court for a temporary ban on Allergan Industries SA France to use products under the name JUVEDERM, as this decision is to protect the copyright of the company Business & Contracting Commerce.
Business & Contracting Commerce Ltd. had created the trade name JUVEDERM in Bulgaria and since 1999 uses it in various Middle East countries together with its clients.
In 2015, after 7 years litigation, Allergan Inc. USA lost a lawsuit against clients of Business & Contracting Commerce in Lebanon, as the Lebanese Court with decision No 169/2015 confirmed the prior use and the creation of the trade name JUVEDERM by the Business & Contracting Commerce and its clients.
Business & Contracting Commerce Ltd. will continue to protect its copy rights over the name JUVEDERM and will take steps to stop the violations of Allergan Industries SA France and its distributors worldwide.
Business & Contracting Commerce
