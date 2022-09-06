Submit Release
ALLERGAN INC. USA with a ban to use JUVEDERM products

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 10/07/2022, a decision No 6573 was issued by the Sofia City Court for a temporary ban on Allergan Inc. USA to use products under the name JUVEDERM, as this decision is to protect the copyright of the company Business & Contracting Commerce.

Business & Contracting Commerce Ltd. had created the trade name JUVEDERM in Bulgaria and since 1999 uses it in various Middle East countries together with its clients.

In 2015, after 7 years litigation, Allergan Inc. USA lost a lawsuit against clients of Business & Contracting Commerce in Lebanon, as the Lebanese Court with decision No 169/2015 confirmed the prior use and the creation of the trade name JUVEDERM by the Business & Contracting Commerce and its clients.

Business & Contracting Commerce Ltd. will continue to protect its copy rights over the name JUVEDERM and will take steps to stop the violations of Allergan Inc. USA and its distributors worldwide.

