Industrial PC Market size worth $ 8.20 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Manufacturing companies’ high demand for industrial IoT, the manufacturing sector’s steady move toward digitalization, increased awareness of resource optimization in manufacturing firms, and stringent regulatory requirements to ensure safety and security in production plants are all driving market growth.

According to Verified Market Research, the Industrial PC Market size was valued at USD 5.04 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.54 % from 2022 to 2030.

Global Industrial PC Market Overview

The growth of the industrial PC market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of automation and other advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the internet of things across industries to boost productivity and reduce human interaction. Industrial PCs are used in the majority of manufacturing businesses today for data collecting and process control applications. Advantech industrial PCs, for example, are rising, solely because they enable manufacturing businesses to greatly boost efficiency and productivity. In a relatively similar way, rising investments in renewable energy projects around the world are predicted to improve industrial PC sales during the projection period. Industrial PCs assist power plants in gathering and analyzing data and controlling manufacturing operations. To fulfill the increased demand for smart manufacturing solutions, several organizations are gradually establishing industrial micro PCs.

Furthermore, in the future, the rapid growth of the worldwide panel industrial PC market, as well as the growing popularity of industrial 3D printing in both established and emerging regions, will drive up demand for industrial PCs. Manufacturing businesses’ high need for industrial IoT is a driving force. The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) is being aggressively used by manufacturing organizations across a variety of industries to maximize their resources and prices. This enables them to automate production operations and generate a large volume of manufacturing data utilizing industrial PCs for data collecting and process management over a vast network of intelligent devices. Industrial PCs are specifically intended for data collecting and process control applications in severe industrial environments. To oversee manufacturing operations, these PCs help connect data, people, and equipment in real time. They also resource support in production lines, lowering total cost of ownership (TCO), improving productivity, and increasing uptime. As a result, the use of industrial PCs is likely to increase as the demand for industry IoT grows.

Key Developments

2021 – July The xTablet T1190 is the latest addition to Mobile Demand’s tough xTablet lineup of rugged tablets and mobile all-in-one computing solutions for work performance. Additional add-ons include multi-payment systems and a barcode scanner, allowing the dynamic tablet to adapt to the ever-changing retail environment.

is the latest addition to Mobile Demand’s tough xTablet lineup of rugged tablets and mobile all-in-one computing solutions for work performance. Additional add-ons include multi-payment systems and a barcode scanner, allowing the dynamic tablet to adapt to the ever-changing retail environment. In May 2021, Panasonic released the TOUGHBOOK S1 rugged tablet. This Android tablet was created with the mobile worker in mind. On the one hand, this 7-inch screen device is simple to use and adaptable to a variety of applications. The gadget is set up with the Android 10 OS. It has a Qualcomm SDM660 Octa-Core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, as well as an IP65/67 dust and water resistance rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, and has drop-tested up to 150cm onto concrete.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Advantech, Beckhoff Automation, Siemens, IEI Integration Corporation, B&R, Kontron, Avalue Technology, DFI, NEXCOM International, Portwell.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Industrial PC Market On the basis of Type, End-User Industry, and Geography.

Industrial PC Market, By Type Panel IPC Rack Mount IPC Box IPC Embedded IPC DIN Rail IPC

Industrial PC Market, By End-User Industry Process Industries Discrete Industries

Industrial PC Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



