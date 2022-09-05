Airline Reservation Software Revenue through B2B Travel Portal Projected to register Over 9% CAGR, Mentions Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Airline Reservation Software Market streamlines critical operations, focuses on automating resource-intensive back-office processes, and increases airline revenue through turbo-charged ancillary and e-commerce opportunities, all of which will drive market demand.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airline reservation software market was valued at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 10.2 Bn by 2032 finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. It is expected to Progress at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 - 2032. As per the findings, revenue through B2B Travel Portal grew at a CAGR of 10% during 2015 - 2021.

The airline reservation system is critical since it has the ability to significantly reduce errors that could have occurred when using a manual reservation system. Customers can book flights whenever they want due to the online mode of operation.

Customers can thus use this system that makes reservations, modify reservations, and cancel reservations. The flight reservation software are particularly designed to function as a stand-alone application. The need for this system was recognized in the early stages of the airline industry, when information such as flight routes, aircraft, schedules, and fares was published in large books by airlines.

Travel agents faced the difficult task of researching separate books for reservations involving multiple airlines. It was a pipe dream to obtain a real-time picture of seat availability because airlines only shared information at the end of the day. Airline Reservation Software is used for airline reservations and interfaces with a global distribution system (GDS), which allows travel agencies and other distribution channels to make reservations for most airline companies in a single system.

The reservation software provides software design airline reservation and reservation software for inventory management modules, such as a centralized database architectural style for real-time data, travel information and seating management, and accommodation.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players in the airline reservation software market are Airmax Systems, Provab ARS, VIDECOM design, SkyVantage, Results Reservation System, Kiu RES Airline Solutions Suite, Blue Sky Booking, SabreSonic Res, RezG-Package, AvAIO, Odysseus Solutions, Crane PAX, Sabre Airline Merchandising, Takeflite Reservation System, aeroLINE, AirKiosk system, Bird Group, iFly Res, and AmeliaRES.

Some of recent developments for Airline Reservation Software Market are:

In November 2021 , Sabre Corporation, the leading software and Technology Corporation that powers the international travel industry that includes airline reservation software, announced the release of the first two products in the company's Retail Intelligence suite: Sabre Air Price IQ and Sabre Ancillary IQ, which are designed to dynamically price airfare and ancillaries, respectively.

, Sabre Corporation, the leading software and Technology Corporation that powers the international travel industry that includes airline reservation software, announced the release of the first two products in the company's Retail Intelligence suite: Sabre Air Price IQ and Sabre Ancillary IQ, which are designed to dynamically price airfare and ancillaries, respectively. Sabre Retail Intelligence is a suite that empowers airlines to deliver personalized travel offers through both traditional and non-traditional channels. Retail Intelligence, powered by Sabre Travel AITM – an innovative capability that integrates Sabre technology with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI technologies and improved machine-learning services – will enable airlines to adaptively provide offers to travellers based on user preferences, marketplace insights, and purchase probability, resulting in a more personalized and better traveller experience.

In May 2022 , Kiu System Solutions, a leading technology provider for the travel sector, announced that it has won a client in Colombia . Sarpa Airlines has signed contracts for the systems Kiu PSS, Kiu DCS for check-in, Kiu GDS for worldwide spread through travel companies, Kiu E-commerce, and Kiu Admin for revenue accounting. Similarly, they plan to sign up for Kiu Business Intelligence in the near future to expand their use of Kiu's suite of solutions. Sarpa, a company with extensive experience in the aviation sector, will gain the versatility to endorse their sales strategies and, as a result, will be able to provide greater client satisfaction through new and innovative products as a result of this new tech and distribution expansion.

Similarly, more recent developments related to companies in Airline Reservation Software Market services have been tracked by the team at Future Market Insights, which are available in the full report.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Airline Reservation Software Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Global Airline Reservation Software Market in terms of Type (B2B Travel Portal and B2C Booking Engine), By Application (International Airline Booking and Domestic Airline Booking), across five regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

Market Segments Covered in Airline Reservation Software Market Analysis

By Type:

B2B Travel Portal

B2C booking engine

By Application:

International Airline Booking

Domestic Airline Booking

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

