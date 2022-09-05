The Miami International Piano Festival Announces a Thrilling 2022-2023 Season

The MIPF's Concerto Night at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

One evening of three concertos with orchestra and world-renowned pianists. Twelve captivating piano evenings in South Florida. Discover the Miami Piano Festival

A Festival that was born to be Contrary” — The New York Times

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrons of Exceptional Artists, Inc. and its Miami International Piano Festival (MIPF) announce their 25th anniversary season, presenting an international showcase of accomplished veterans and emerging young pianists in 2022-2023.Inspired by the triumphant success of last season’s concerto opening, the first to feature the Miami International Piano Festival Orchestra, the most exciting season yet will launch with a celebration of three beloved piano concertos featuring Stephen Beus (USA), Francesco Libetta (Italy), and Nikolay Khozyainov (Russia) under the leadership of Hobart Earle, music director and principal conductor of the Odessa Philharmonic Orchestra. The season will continue with 12 concerts: six at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center and six at the Wolfsonian-FIU museum in Miami Beach, with emerging musicians making their debut. As has been traditional for many years, lecturer-in-residence Prof. Frank Cooper will enlighten the audience with animated and engaging program commentaries.CLASSICAL SUNDAYS AT 5 PM, AVENTURA ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER(3385 NE 188th St. Aventura, FL / All concerts at 5:00 PM)October 23, 2022: GRAND OPENING / CONCERTO NIGHTMiami International Piano Festival Orchestra with HOBART EARLE, music director and principal conductor of the Odessa Philharmonic Orchestra (Ukraine), Stephen Beus (USA), Francesco Libetta (Italy) and Nikolay Khozyainov (Russia)November 20, 2022: Vyacheslav Gryaznov (Russia), making his debut at MIPF with works by Rameau, Mozart, and the rarely heard Rachmaninoff Concerto No. 4 with pianist Rexa Han.January 8, 2023: Julien Libeer (Belgium), works by J. S. Bach and Schubert, including Schubert’s heavenly Sonata in B major.February 26, 2023: Francesco Libetta (Italy), works by Mendelssohn, Chopin, Beethoven, and Prokofieff’s diabolical Sonata No. 7.March 26, 2023: Reed Tetzloff (USA), making his debut at MIPF with works by Berg, Ives, Beethoven, and Brahms’ monumental Sonata No. 3 in F minor.April 30, 2023: Florian Noack (Belgium), fascinating transcriptions and arrangements: Bach-Noack, Rimsky-Korsakov-Noack, and Liszt and Lyapunov Transcendental Etudes.May 21, 2023: Dmitry Ablogin (Russia), making his debut at MIPF with an all-Russian program of Scriabin, Taneyev, Medtner, and Rachmaninoff.The crown jewel of the Miami International Piano Festival, the Discovery Series, to be held at the Wolfsonian-FIUmuseum in the heart of the Art Deco District in Miami Beach, will present three concert weekends to introducesix emerging artists to our audience.DISCOVERY SERIES AT THE WOLFSONIAN-FIU MUSEUM(1001 Washington Ave. Miami Beach, FL / All concerts at 7:30 PM)Saturday, January 28, 2023: Kenneth Broberg (USA)“Broberg mastered everything he performed pulling a palette of moods from every register”Sunday, January 29, 2023: Alberto Cano Smith (Spain)“A moving young poet”Saturday, March 4, 2023: Kristina Miller (Russia/Germany)“A fearless virtuoso”Sunday, March 5, 2023: Nicolas Namoradze (Russia)“Tremendous fun to listen to”Saturday April 15, 2023: Aristo Sham (Hong Kong)“Command, involvement and passion”Sunday, April 16, 2023: Can Cacmur (Turkey)“He lets the music speak for itself.”For information on the full season and tickets, please visit www.miamipianofestival.com PATRONS OF EXCEPTIONAL ARTSTSExceptionally talented pianists devote their entire youth to the development of their skills, abiding by rigid and demanding schedules, focused on achieving a successful career in music. During this arduous process, they find themselves lost without the support and understanding of a benefactor. That is where the mission and purpose of Patrons of Exceptional Artists comes in with its renowned Miami International Piano Festival, an organization that for the last 25 years has exposed the talent of countless deserving pianists to the attention of the public, conductors, and agents. Many of our artists are now in the international circuit represented by top management. In order to further its mission, in 2015, the Miami International Piano Festival branched out to create the Miami International Piano Academy (MIPFA), which resulted in highly popular and inspiring summer programs held at Nova Southern University in Florida. This summer, however, MIPFA offered students exposure to a most accomplished international faculty in the beautiful region of Briosco, Italy, at Villa Medici Giulini, a historical building that houses an astonishing collection of keyboard instruments. We also expanded our outreach through an online state-of-the-art virtual platform that continues to evolve, creating an archive and visual library of these activities. The goal is to provide global exposure to our artists while allowing music lovers around the world the opportunity to enjoy our concerts, lectures, and masterclasses.Giselle Brodsky, founder and artistic director of Patrons of Exceptional Artists, spends hundreds of hours listening to innumerable performances of hopeful entries to select the artists that will inspire our audience and students with their passion and commitment to the expression of music. The Miami International Piano Festival concerts are interactive experiences that engage our audiences and enhance their appreciation of music in its infinite prismof ideas and emotions. Patrons Of Exceptional Artists is a 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, contact Giselle Brodsky at info@miamipianofest.com or visit our website at www.miamipianofest.com

MIPF Artist Stephen Beus performs in our Aventura Series. Mr. Beus will come back to the MIPF for our Concerto Night in October 23rd, 2022.