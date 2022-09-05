WAN Optimization Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2022 – 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America has been a particularly favorable market for the WAN optimization solution's growth. Due to the growing need for the next generation 5G networks, the area is witnessing a surge in SD-WAN solutions. Due to the fast-changing technological landscape, businesses in the region are migrating to managed SD-WAN services.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WAN Optimization Market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn.



The introduction of Information Technology has evolved in a paradigm change in the way firms function, with a focus on IT-based business goals. With varied technologies that enable speedy and safe data exchanges across the network, WAN has altered the corporate sector. Enterprises are increasingly relying on WAN optimization solutions to manage their network system and get the most advantages in terms of network acceleration, broadband optimization, and sustainability.

Furthermore, numerous multinational corporations have Strategic Business Units located globally. Employees of these firms operate on a single platform, where many employees working from remote locations struggle to provide adequate Quality of Service owing to inefficient bandwidth management on the network for using centralized apps. The widespread use of efficient wide area network technologies has created new opportunities for executing productive commercial operations across the Wide Area Network.



Request Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15551

“During the projected period, the ever-increasing need for solutions that assist organizations in monitoring and managing network infrastructure systems will boost WAN Optimization market developments in the coming years.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the WAN Optimization Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

In July 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced its plans to acquire Silver Peak, a US-based supplier of SD-WAN solutions. The US$ 925 Mn acquisition deal aims to broaden its selection of SD-WAN products.

In May 2019, Argon Consulting announced a partnership with Guerlain on a unique solution for speeding supply flows based on Sigfox IoT technology and a worldwide 0G network. Guerlain, a Perfumes and Cosmetics leader, is the first to employ this strategy.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the WAN Optimization Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15551



Market Segments Covered in WAN Optimization Market Analysis

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User:

SME’s

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Energy

Education

Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15551



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on WAN Optimization

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

Read More TOC

About IT and Communication Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' highly educated IT and Communication team provides insightful research, real - time insights, and effective suggestions to customers all over the world with their relevant business intelligence requirements. For over a decade, the team successfully examined the IT and Communication division throughout 50+ nations, with a repertory of over thousand studies and 1 million-plus data points. The group offers unrivalled end-to-end research and advisory expertise. Please contact us to see how we can assist you.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology:



WAN Optimization Controllers Market Size: Growing Adoption Of Data Compression WAN Optimization Controllers To Minimize Data Transfer Sizes Over The Network To Drive The Market, FMI



Customer Revenue Optimization Software Market Sale: The customer revenue optimization (CRO) software market is anticipated to have a significant CAGR of 7.1% during the period of 2022-2032



Network Optimization Market Share: The global network optimization market is forecasted to reach US$ 15859.7 million by 2032, up from US$ 3513.2 million in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3% through 2032



Display Panel Market Growth: Display Panel Market by Application, Display Size, Technology & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032



SD-WAN Security Market Outlook: The SD-WAN security market revenue totaled ~US$ 2.0 Bn in 2021. The SD-WAN security market is expected to reach ~US$ 16.9 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% for 2022 and 2032

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights.



Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com