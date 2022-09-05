North America Shower Glass Door Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

North American shower glass door market has seen the most growth in the United States. Furthermore, the market will increase at the fastest rate in the United States in the following years. This is because the country's urban population has increased dramatically in recent years as a result of increased employment possibilities and disposable income among residents. As a result, it is safe to predict that the market will expand dramatically in the next years, owing mostly to rising disposable income and the region's expanding urbanization rate.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the North America Shower Glass Door Market was worth USD 3.74 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% earning revenues of around USD 6.55 billion by the end of 2028. The North America Shower Glass Door Market is booming owing to growing urbanization in major U.S. cities, expansion of the real estate industry, growth in the tourism and hospitality industries, and increased usage of smart shower glass doors. Lockdowns and partial industrial closures have harmed manufacturing facilities in the country's key regions during the current COVID-19 outbreak. As COVID-19 spreads over the world, key market companies have taken severe measures, such as factory shutdowns, to limit its spread and protect employee safety. As a result, a slower rise in market sales has been noted in 2020.

Shower Glass Doors are in High Demand due to Rapid Urbanization

As a result of expanding urbanization, the demand for shower glass doors has skyrocketed. Urban areas are experiencing faster expansion than rural areas. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) 2018 Revision of World Urbanization Prospects, around 68% of the world's population is expected to live in cities by 2050. North America has the highest urbanization rate, with 82% of its population living in cities. Because of the country's rising urbanization, more people are investing in infrastructures, such as homes, businesses, and factories, which is supporting the market's rapid expansion.

Changing Consumer Tastes in Interior Design

The building industry is impacted by a variety of sociocultural and economic views about the property. The key factors influencing the rise in interest in luxury living include expanding economies, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles. People spend a larger percentage of their money on designer housing, which includes doors, as a result of pricey interior design and developments in security measures. This spurs innovation in the shower glass door industry and motivates door suppliers to provide customers with a wider selection of doors and security options. This results in offering lucrative opportunities for the North America Shower Glass Door Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).





Challenge: Environmentally Friendly Doors Have Expensive Purchase and Installation Costs

In terms of technologies and applications, the shower glass doors market has seen significant changes and improvements. Eco-friendly materials are more expensive than normal shower glass door materials, such as uPVC doors. LEED, for example, is a building certification system designed by the US Green Building Council that validates and maintains energy savings, carbon dioxide emissions reduction, cheaper heating, and improved interior environmental quality.

Segmental Coverage

North America Shower Glass Door Market - By Door Type

Based on door type, the North America Shower Glass Door Market is segmented into Bifold, Sliding, and Single. The sliding segment now has the biggest market share and is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period (2022-2028). Similar to a sliding glass patio door, a sliding shower door, often referred to as a bypass door, is just used in a shower or bathtub enclosure. A sliding shower door may have two stationary glass panels or one fixed panel with one side sliding on a track.

Impact of COVID-19 on North America Shower Glass Door Market

Demand for both residential and non-residential shower glass door facilities has declined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both new construction and the aftermarket have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Construction work was first stopped entirely, but in the third quarter, it was permitted to restart using COVID-19 operational techniques. After unlocking, labor availability, raw material supply, and price are the main industry challenges. The pandemic has had a detrimental effect on the global glass sector and other material sectors, which is anticipated to harm the growth of the doors market.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the North America Shower Glass Door Market are Coastal Shower Doors, DreamLine Showers, Aston Global Inc, Basco Manufacturing Company, Kohler Co, VIGO Industries, American Standard Brand, MAAX Bath Inc, Masco Corporation, and other prominent players. The North America Shower Glass Door Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the North America Shower Glass Door Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the North America Shower Glass Door Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Product Service/Segmentation By Product, By Sales Channel, By Glass Type, By Door Type, By Country Key Players Coastal Shower Doors, DreamLine Showers, Aston Global Inc, Basco Manufacturing Company, Kohler Co, VIGO Industries, American Standard Brand, MAAX Bath Inc, Masco Corporation, and other prominent players.

By Product

Frameless Shower Glass Doors

Framed Shower Glass Doors

By Sales channel

Indirect Sales

Direct Sales

By Glass Type

Tempered

Laminated

By Door Type

Bifold

Sliding

Single

By Country

Canada

U.S

