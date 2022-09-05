Back to basics for Brazilian Rodizio- restaurant ditches gas for charcoal in a bid to beat prices as energy bills soar.

HULL, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cost of living crisis takes hold, everyone is feeling the pinch. But with little support available to businesses, restaurants and hospitality are especially fearing the burn of the winter energy bills to come.

Hull based Brazilian restaurant Beleza however have taken things into their own hands and gone back to basics before gas bills become unimaginable.

Beleza’s gas bill was already around 13k a month and with the costs increasing, restaurant owner Nico Jamil was given estimations of a rise in costs of over tens of thousands of pounds per month.

Unwilling to take the risk and wanting to invest this cost into his restaurant, rather than taking the hit. Nico decided to return back to the very essence of the Brazilian restaurant and cook in a manner that the meat was always intended for.

By switching from gas to charcoal, Nico was not only saving money on his energy bill but giving the meat a distinctive flavor, bringing out the taste further and adding to the true Rodizio experience.

Since its opening in December 2021 Beleza has given the people of Hull a truly unique Brazilian dining experience. With an ‘all you can eat’ style approach, diners are able to indulge in as much meat as their pallet allows, sampling tender cuts and delicacies as and when they choose.

This traditional Brazilian concept has dazzled diners all returning for the unique experience but as the bills soared after just months of opening Nico feared the threat of reduced hours or even partial closure. But by switching from gas to charcoal now he is optimistic for the future of the restaurant having planned ahead for the looming cost of living crisis.

‘Everybody loves a barbeque and when throwing them for my friends and family over the summer I remembered that great taste you get from kebabs cooked on an open charcoal grill. The more I enjoyed them the more it made me think about how this could work in the restaurant for our customers…giving them the unique flavour to savour and enjoy without us having to consider increasing the menu prices to meet the demands of the gas bill.’

As costs rise it may end up costing the same to dine out as to cook at home so when treating themselves to a meal in a restaurant, diners want to know they are getting value for money and quality when it comes to their dining experience.

Beleza hopes that their charcoaled meats cooked on open fires will give diners an experience to remember while keeping energy prices down and offering a sustainable opportunity for growth.