Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the blood cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $54.83 billion in 2021 to $61.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global blood cancer drug market size is expected to reach $89.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0%. The blood cancer drugs market is being driven by the growing death incidences and increasing prevalence of blood cancer cases across the globe.

Key Trends In The Blood Cancer Drugs Market

Companies in the blood cancer drugs market are increasingly investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to save time and reduce research and development costs. AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, which has the potential to surpass human intelligence levels. This technology helps to analyse large sets of chemical and biological data to identify potential drug candidates with higher success rates and at a quicker pace when compared to human analysis. The technology also helps in speeding up the patient recruitment process by matching blood cancer patients with the most relevant clinical trials, thus lowering clinical trial costs.

Overview Of The Blood Cancer Drugs Market

The blood cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs to treat all types of blood cancers. The blood cancer drugs market excludes biologics and includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Blood Cancer Type: Leukemia, Lymphoma

• By Drug: Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin), Others

• By Treatment Approach: Key Findings, Chemotherapeutic, MAbs/Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapeutic

• By Geography: The global blood cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of blood cancer drugs market. The market report analyzes blood cancer drugs global market size, blood cancer drugs global market share, blood cancer drugs global market growth drivers, blood cancer drugs global market segments, blood cancer drugs global market major players, blood cancer drugs global market growth across geographies, and blood cancer drugs global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

