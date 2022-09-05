Medical Display Market Size to Hit USD 3.2 Bn by 2027 | Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Medical Display Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE Co.,Ltd., Dell Inc., Double Black Imaging, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony Corporation, DIVA Laboratories. Ltd., EIZO Corporation, and Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging).
The global medical display market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.90% from 2020 to 2027. Medical display is a monitor that features a special image-enhancing technology to ensure consistent brightness over the lifespan of the display, noise-free images, ergonomic reading and automated compliance with digital imaging and communications in Medicine (DICOM) and other medical standard, and hence is used for medical imaging. The growth of the global medical display market is majorly driven by growth in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, increase in preference for minimally invasive treatments, surging number of medical establishments, and rise in healthcare expenditure across the world.
Impact Analysis – Medical Display Market Research
Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Medical Display industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.
Key Highlights from Medical Display Market Study.
Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Medical Display industry evolution and predictive analysis.
FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Medical Display market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
Competition – Leading players have been studied from Medical Display Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.
Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Medical Display report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Medical Display Market have also been included in the study.
Medical Display Market Key Players: ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE Co.,Ltd., Dell Inc., Double Black Imaging, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony Corporation, DIVA Laboratories. Ltd., EIZO Corporation, and Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging).
Medical Display Market by Device: Mobile, Desktop, and All-in-one
Medical Display Market by Panel Size: Up to 22.9, 23.0 to 26.9, 27.0 to 41.9, and Above 42
Medical Display Market by Resolution: Up to 2MP, 2.1 to 4MP, 4.1 to 8MP, and Above 8MP
Medical Display Market by Application: Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, and Others
Introduction about Medical Display Market
Medical Display Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)
Medical Display Market by Application/End Users
Medical Display Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications
Global Medical Display Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)
Medical Display Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Medical Display (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Medical Display Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
……..and view more in complete table of Contents
