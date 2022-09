Users of R24 Capital Group’s trading platform hit 1 Million, marks a milestone in their business development

R24 Capital Group - Build Up Your Wealth in One Click! Act Now to Create Your Account! R24 Capital Group strives to be your best partner in trading.

They provides over 60 instruments including forex, indices, energy, metals, cryptocurrency, and more.

"In Trust We Trade" - R24 Capital Group committed to becoming the most trusted forex broker” — R24 Capital Group

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the recent financial report released by R24 Capital Group Inc. (“R24 Capital Group”),the total registered members on their trading platform hit 1 Million. The growth rate tripled lastyear, and the geographic distribution of members was also broader. It shows that R24 Capital Grouphas rising popularity and recognition in the international market.Founded in 2015, R24 Capital Group is a certified and award-winning global financial servicesprovider originated in Delaware USA. It has obtained several MSB licenses issued by world-class topFinancial Authorities such as America and Canada. In 2021, R24 Capital Group became a tradeclearing and main broker member of MMEX (Middle East and North Africa Multilateral Exchange).With the above support, R24 Capital Group gradually expanded its business to the European Union,New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore etc & successfully became a trustworthy trading partner toglobal users.R24 Capital Group has demonstrated how to win word-of-mouth without excessive promotion butbuilding a good foundation in business. They offer a wide range of financial products in a highlysecured and user-friendly platform supported by professional 24/7 multilingual customer services.Below is a snapshot of their award recognition, which also well-proved their business strength andcompetitiveness.- 2017 HT Financial - The Most Potential Foreign Exchange Broker- 2018 RRH.CN - The Most Reliable Forex Broker- 2020 WikiFX - Best Trading Conditions- 2020 Strategic Cooperation on MMEX - The Most Praised Broker- 2021 Forbes - Best Online Brokers- 2021 Best Trading Platform in New Zealand- 2022 Global Digital Industry Investment Summit - Best Financial Services AwardUp to now, R24 Capital Group has accumulated over USD750 billion assets in their trading platformand over 1 million registered users. Their spokesman claimed that they had set a very aggressiveexpansion plan in the coming period, which includes a 150% growth in profit and pushes the usernumbers to 2 million. Being an industry leader is not their ultimate goal but being the best tradingpartner to their valuable customers. With their core mission “In Trust We Trade”, they strive toimprove the user experience of their platform and help their valuable customers build up wealth &walk into their dream lives. Also, they will continue to devote their passion in fulfilling corporatesocial responsibility as they are a purposeful company which hopes to bring up a better world andgive back to the society by utilizing their influential power.Learn more about R24 Capital Group at: