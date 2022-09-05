Users of R24 Capital Group’s trading platform hit 1 Million, marks a milestone in their business development
They provides over 60 instruments including forex, indices, energy, metals, cryptocurrency, and more.
"In Trust We Trade" - R24 Capital Group committed to becoming the most trusted forex broker”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent financial report released by R24 Capital Group Inc. (“R24 Capital Group”),
the total registered members on their trading platform hit 1 Million. The growth rate tripled last
year, and the geographic distribution of members was also broader. It shows that R24 Capital Group
has rising popularity and recognition in the international market.
Founded in 2015, R24 Capital Group is a certified and award-winning global financial services
provider originated in Delaware USA. It has obtained several MSB licenses issued by world-class top
Financial Authorities such as America and Canada. In 2021, R24 Capital Group became a trade
clearing and main broker member of MMEX (Middle East and North Africa Multilateral Exchange).
With the above support, R24 Capital Group gradually expanded its business to the European Union,
New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore etc & successfully became a trustworthy trading partner to
global users.
R24 Capital Group has demonstrated how to win word-of-mouth without excessive promotion but
building a good foundation in business. They offer a wide range of financial products in a highly
secured and user-friendly platform supported by professional 24/7 multilingual customer services.
Below is a snapshot of their award recognition, which also well-proved their business strength and
competitiveness.
- 2017 HT Financial - The Most Potential Foreign Exchange Broker
- 2018 RRH.CN - The Most Reliable Forex Broker
- 2020 WikiFX - Best Trading Conditions
- 2020 Strategic Cooperation on MMEX - The Most Praised Broker
- 2021 Forbes - Best Online Brokers
- 2021 Best Trading Platform in New Zealand
- 2022 Global Digital Industry Investment Summit - Best Financial Services Award
Up to now, R24 Capital Group has accumulated over USD750 billion assets in their trading platform
and over 1 million registered users. Their spokesman claimed that they had set a very aggressive
expansion plan in the coming period, which includes a 150% growth in profit and pushes the user
numbers to 2 million. Being an industry leader is not their ultimate goal but being the best trading
partner to their valuable customers. With their core mission “In Trust We Trade”, they strive to
improve the user experience of their platform and help their valuable customers build up wealth &
walk into their dream lives. Also, they will continue to devote their passion in fulfilling corporate
social responsibility as they are a purposeful company which hopes to bring up a better world and
give back to the society by utilizing their influential power.
