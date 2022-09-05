Wireless Display Market size worth $ 11.24 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.68% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Wireless technologies can stream online content from external sources. The trend of adoption of wireless display technologies is increasing in residential applications at a rapid pace. The increase in visual advertising and promotional strategies in commercial projects has elevated the use of different wireless display technologies. These factors are driving the growth of the overall market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Wireless Display Market ” By Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), By Technology (AirPlay, Miracast, Google Cast), By End-User (Residential, Commercial), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Wireless Display Market size was valued at USD 4.18 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.68% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3962

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Wireless Display Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Wireless Display Market Overview

The increasing advancements in display technologies, easy setup and connection, the rise in usage of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, and the growing adoption of on-demand entertainment is the reason for the increasing demand in the global Wireless Display Market.

Furthermore, different governments are taking initiatives and making strategies in emerging economies that aim to improve the adoption rate of digital multimedia devices. This is expected to bring lucrative opportunities for the global wireless display market in the future. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which will hinder the overall wireless display market growth. Issues associated with the interoperability of technology protocols and the availability of cheaper alternatives in wired connectivity devices are expected to hamper the overall growth at a global level.

Key Developments

In 2019, Airtame partnered with Airserver to build an application that can be loaded on any device and allows users to cast their screen to any screen, regardless of device. The market has been sparked by the flexible platform’s increased compatibility and flexibility.

partnered with to build an application that can be loaded on any device and allows users to cast their screen to any screen, regardless of device. The market has been sparked by the flexible platform’s increased compatibility and flexibility. In January 2021, Apple released its new flagship iPhone 13. A fingerprint scanner will be included in the upcoming model. The function will be a game-changer for the corporation, as it has never been seen before on any Apple product.

released its new flagship iPhone 13. A fingerprint scanner will be included in the upcoming model. The function will be a game-changer for the corporation, as it has never been seen before on any Apple product. Microsoft Corporation released a new Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 device family in May 2020.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Roku, Squirrels, Splashtop, Airtame, Netgear, Belkin International, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, and Actiontec Electronics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Wireless Display Market On the basis of Offering, Technology, End-User, and Geography.

Wireless Display Market, By Offering Hardware Software & Services

Wireless Display Market, By Technology AirPlay Miracast Google Cast Others

Wireless Display Market, By End-User Residential Commercial

Wireless Display Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Head-Mounted Display Market By Product Type (Head-mounted and Eyewear), By Component (Processors and Memory, Displays, Lenses, Sensors, Controllers, Cameras), By Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Flexible Electronics Market By Structure Type (Single-Sided Flex Circuit, Double-Sided Flex Circuit), By Application (Display, LCD), By Vertical (Healthcare, Energy And Power), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Automotive Smart Display Market By Display Size (3”-5”, 6”-10”, > 10”), By Application (Advanced Instrument Cluster Display, Centre Stack Touchscreen Display), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare Head Mounted Display Market By Product (Helmet Mounted Display, Eye Wear Display), By Application (Surgery, Training), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Smart Display Brands enhancing riders’ infotainment experience

Visualize Wireless Display Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter