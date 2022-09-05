Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,634 in the last 365 days.

Counselor Chollet’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan

U.S. Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan September 5-10.  During the trip, he will underscore the importance of our cooperation to advance shared goals.

In the UAE, Counselor Chollet will reaffirm the strong U.S.-UAE partnership and discuss ways to broaden and deepen wide-ranging bilateral cooperation.  He will hold consultations with senior UAE leaders on a range of regional issues.

In Pakistan, Counselor Chollet will lead a U.S. interagency delegation to meet with senior government officials, as well as civil society and private sector leaders, to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan during their catastrophic flooding.  The Counselor and his delegation will discuss recently announced U.S. assistance and emphasize our interest in continuing to partner with Pakistan to alleviate the damage from recent floods and torrential rains.  While in Pakistan, Counselor Chollet and his delegation will commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations and discuss a wide range of issues, including improving trade and investment ties, advancing bilateral health cooperation, cooperating to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis, and expanding our people-to-people connections.

The Counselor’s large interagency delegation demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a broad ranging partnership with the government and people of Pakistan.  The interagency delegation will include State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst, United States Agency for International Development Deputy Assistant Administrator Maria Longi, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Rebecca Zimmerman, and National Security Council Director for Pakistan Courtenay Dunn.

 

You just read:

Counselor Chollet’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.