Counselor Chollet’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan

U.S. Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan September 5-10. During the trip, he will underscore the importance of our cooperation to advance shared goals.

In the UAE, Counselor Chollet will reaffirm the strong U.S.-UAE partnership and discuss ways to broaden and deepen wide-ranging bilateral cooperation. He will hold consultations with senior UAE leaders on a range of regional issues.

In Pakistan, Counselor Chollet will lead a U.S. interagency delegation to meet with senior government officials, as well as civil society and private sector leaders, to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan during their catastrophic flooding. The Counselor and his delegation will discuss recently announced U.S. assistance and emphasize our interest in continuing to partner with Pakistan to alleviate the damage from recent floods and torrential rains. While in Pakistan, Counselor Chollet and his delegation will commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations and discuss a wide range of issues, including improving trade and investment ties, advancing bilateral health cooperation, cooperating to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis, and expanding our people-to-people connections.

The Counselor’s large interagency delegation demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a broad ranging partnership with the government and people of Pakistan. The interagency delegation will include State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst, United States Agency for International Development Deputy Assistant Administrator Maria Longi, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Rebecca Zimmerman, and National Security Council Director for Pakistan Courtenay Dunn.