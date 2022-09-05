Food Pathogen Testing Market Size [2022-2030] to Reach USD 17.04 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% | The Brainy Insights

Economic development and increasing globalization in the food trade contribute to the growth of the food pathogen testing market in the Europe region. Europe emerged as the largest market for the global food pathogen testing market, with a 40.8% market revenue share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global food pathogen testing market is expected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2021 to USD 17.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The rising incidences of food-borne diseases take a toll on human health. Hence, the detection of pathogens in food is the only solution for the prevention of microbial infections. The pathogens cause several life-threatening diseases in food; some can be cured; however, some pose ar threat to human life. For instance, according to a report by the Centre for Disease control and prevention, Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli infections cause the illness to almost 73000 population and the death of nearly 60 people annually in the United States despite the US being the safest food supply in the world. Children, females, and the elderly are at risk of getting infected with food-borne diseases. These diseases affect the intestinal tract of the human body and cause abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever.



Competitive Landscape:



To enhance their market position in the global food pathogen testing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In February 2020, Crystal Diagnostics announced that the US patent and the trademark office issued the company a second patent related to proprietary liquid crystal technology for rapid and accurate detection of food-borne pathogens.



Market growth and trends:



The increasing incidences of food-borne diseases and food poisoning drives the market's growth. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness regarding food safety and the use of genetically modified organisms adds impetus to the market's growth. The stringent government regulations related to food safety also provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, manufacturers' lack of awareness and knowledge about food safety regulations restaurants the market's growth. Furthermore, the recent advancements in pathogen testing methods such as polymerase chain reaction and immunomagnetic separation, and nano-biotechnology to improve the sensitivity of pathogen detection and time taken provides lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the food and beverages industry as several manufacturing units were temporarily put on hold to stop the spread of the disease.



Key Findings:



● In 2021, the salmonella segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 2.2 billion.



The product type segment is divided into campylobacter, salmonella, E.coli, listeria, and others. In 2021, the salmonella segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 2.2 billion. Salmonella is the most common bacterial disease, which drives the segment's growth.



● In 2021, the meat and poultry segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 33% and market revenue of 2.8 billion.



The food type segment is divided into meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, processed food, dairy, cereals, and grains. In 2021, the meat and poultry segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 33% and market revenue of 2.8 billion. The meat and poultry segment has been increasing owing to the increasing consumption of meat and poultry products due to the presence of high proteins in them.



● In 2021, the rapid technology segment accounted for the largest market share, with 66% and market revenue of 5.6 billion.



The technology segment is divided into traditional technology and rapid technology. In 2021, the rapid technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 66% and market revenue of 5.6 billion. The segment has been growing owing to the improved quality testing of food pathogens with the help of rapid technology.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Food Pathogen Testing Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, Europe emerged as the largest market for the global food pathogen testing market, with a market share of around 40.8% and 3.5 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The region's increasing developments in pathogen testing methods and nano-biotechnology is driving the market's growth. Furthermore, the increasing globalization in the food and beverages sector and economic development contribute to the growth of the food pathogen testing market in the region. The rising incidences of food-borne diseases propel the market's growth in the region.



Key players operating in the global food pathogen testing market are:



● SGS SA

● Intertek Group Plc

● Bureau Veritas

● ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH

● Eurofins Scientific

● Mérieux NutriSciences.

● ALS Limited

● Microbac Laboratories

● AsureQuality

● FoodChain ID Group Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global food pathogen testing market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Food Pathogen Testing Market by Product Type:



● Campylobacter

● Salmonella

● E.coli

● Listeria

● Others



Global Food Pathogen Testing Market by Food Type:



● Meat and Poultry

● Fruits and Vegetables

● Processed Food

● Dairy

● Cereals

● Grains



Global Food Pathogen Testing Market by Technology:



● Traditional Technology

● Rapid Technology



About the report:



The global food pathogen testing market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product Type analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



