Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,528 in the last 365 days.

Worldwide Introduction of 5G Services Trends Report 2022: FWA is Being Introduced by a Number of MNOs as a High-speed Home Broadband Product as an Alternative to Fixed Line Broadband Services

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Tariff Trend Report: New Trends in the Introduction of 5G Services Worldwide - Report Explores Differences in 5G Mobile Pricing Applied Across Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst looks at the key new trends in 5G services worldwide, focused on the last six-month period from November 2021 to April 2022. The key changes over the period include the deployment of 5G services in more countries in Africa, Eastern Europe and South America, and the deployment of more 5G nodes in established 5G markets.

The introduction of 5G SA (Stand Alone) services: 5G SA is being introduced by more MNOs worldwide to provide improved 5G coverage in urban areas.

The introduction of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): FWA is being introduced by a number of MNOs as a high-speed Home Broadband product as an alternative to fixed line broadband services.

The introduction of domestic 5G services - e.g. EE (Everything Everywhere) has introduced a domestic 5G service offering improved 5G coverage within a house or building.

The introduction of 5G+ services: 5G+ services provide a higher download speed than traditional 5G, with theoretical download speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps. In Switzerland, Swisscom has introduced a "5G Internet Booster" product which combines copper wire access with the highest available mobile access speed.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction - New trends in the introduction of 5G services
  • The Americas Region - The introduction of 5G services
  • The European Region - The introduction of 5G services
  • The Africa Region - The introduction of 5G services
  • The Middle East Region - The introduction of 5G services
  • The Asia Pacific Region - The introduction of 5G services
  • Conclusions - New trends - 5G Pricing, 5G services & 5G deployment

New trends in the introduction of 5G services worldwide

  • The Claro 60 GB 5G plan (Brazil)
  • The TIM Black plan (Brazil)
  • 25% promotion off 5G plan rentals by Entel (Chile)
  • The Altice Dominica 5G service plans (Dominica)
  • The Telcel Renta Plus 5G plans (Mexico)
  • Telcel Renta Plus 5G plans (Mexico)
  • The T-Mobile 5G Home Internet service (USA)
  • Hey! 5G network announcement (Belgium)
  • The 1&1 Mobilfunk 5G plans (Germany)
  • A 5G SIM only offer from Eir (Ireland)
  • The Fastweb Mobile 5G promotion (valid until the end of April 2022 - Italy)
  • The 5G service offered by Makedonski Telecom (North Macedonia)
  • The Epic Mobile 5G offer (Malta)
  • The Go Mobile Freedom Full Speed mobile data package (Malta)
  • The Mobile Data allowances for Ice Mobile (Norway)
  • NOS Portugal 5G service (Portugal)
  • The Orange Extra Data Package (Slovakia)
  • Vodafone Red Spain plans with 5G
  • The Tre Sweden 5G service promotion
  • The Vodafone UK plans that include 5G access
  • MTN Uncapped Home Broadband service (South Africa)
  • The Econet Wireless 5G service (Zimbabwe)
  • The Zain 5G Family service (Saudi Arabia)
  • The Du 5G Power Plans (UAE)
  • The NTT DOCOMO Home 5G HR01 router (Japan)
  • The au 5G mobile plans (Japan)
  • The Nokia 5G Wireless Broadband router supplied by Nokia (2degrees New Zealand)
  • The DITO 5G with Home Wi-Fi service (Philippines)
  • The FET 5G service (Taiwan)
  • The heraldic shield for the La Boqueria market in Barcelona

Companies Mentioned

  • 1&1 Mobilfunk
  • 2degrees
  • au
  • Claro 60 GB 5G plan
  • Du
  • Econet Wireless
  • Eir
  • Entel
  • Go Mobile Freedom
  • Hey!
  • Ice Mobile
  • Makedonski Telecom
  • MTN
  • NOS Portugal
  • NTT
  • Orange Extra
  • T-Mobile
  • Telcel Renta
  • TIM Black plan
  • Tre Sweden
  • Vodafone Red Spain
  • Vodafone UK
  • Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3vo1k


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Worldwide Introduction of 5G Services Trends Report 2022: FWA is Being Introduced by a Number of MNOs as a High-speed Home Broadband Product as an Alternative to Fixed Line Broadband Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.