China Autonomous Driving and Cockpit Domain Control Unit Market Report 2022 Featuring 14 Foreign DCU Suppliers

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Driving and Cockpit Domain Control Unit (DCU) Industry Report, 2022 (I)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are now mainly five domain controller design and production modes

Model 1: OEMs outsource domain controllers. This model is firstly introduced by Tesla, and then adopted by emerging carmakers like NIO and Xpeng Motors. Tesla designs domain controllers, and entrusts the production to Quanta Computer and Pegatron. NIO seeks support from Wistron and Flex. As well as the most basic hardware manufacture, ODMs/OEMs already begin to set foot in software engineering covering domain controller underlying basic software, and BSP driver.

Model 2: Tier 1 suppliers provide domain controller production for OEMs. It is the most common model of cooperation in current stage. Tier 1 suppliers adopt the white box or gray box model; OEMs have the authority to develop the application layer for autonomous driving or intelligent cockpit. Chip vendors, Tier 1 suppliers, and OEMs often form close partnerships. Chip vendors provide chips and develop software stacks and prototype design packages; Tier 1 suppliers provide domain controller hardware production, intermediate layers, and chip solution integration. Typical cooperation cases of this model include Desay SV + NVIDIA + Xpeng Motors/Li Auto/IM Motors, and ZEEKR + Mobileye + iMotion.

Model 3: Tier 1.5 suppliers born in the trend towards software and hardware separation concentrate their efforts on domain controller basic software platforms. Upwardly, they prop up OEMs to hold the independent development authority of systems, and downwardly integrate Tier 2 suppliers' resources such as chips and sensors. As the originator of this mode, TTTech is currently valued at more than USD1 billion, and introduces key shareholders like Audi, Samsung Electronics, Infineon and Aptiv.

TTTech provides the MotionWise software platform that includes tools and middleware. Technomous co-funded by TTTech and DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems (a company under SAIC) is SAIC's major supplier of autonomous driving domain controllers. In China, Neusoft Reach, EnjoyMove Technology, ArcherMind Technology, Megatronix Technology, ThunderSoft and the like all tend to enter the domain controller supply chain from software.

Meanwhile, Tier 1 suppliers are also playing the role of the Tier 1.5. For instance, in the field of cockpit domain controllers, Bosch which specializes in underlying cockpit software systems outsources hardware production and ecosystem construction to its partner, AutoLink. For Tier 1 suppliers, they are best able to follow the market development trend by providing a range of solutions such as software, hardware, and software and hardware integrated solutions.

Model 4: Tier 0.5 suppliers are born of OEMs' needs for full-stack self-development capabilities. Tier 0.5 suppliers tightly bound with OEMs will partake in the whole process of OEMs from R&D, production and manufacture to even later data management and operation. There are three types of Tier 0.5 suppliers:

(1) Some OEMs spin off their parts and components division for independent operation. Examples include DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems under SAIC, Nobo Automotive Technology and Haomo AI under Great Wall Motor, and ECARX under Geely;

(2) Some OEMs seek partnerships with Tier 1 suppliers to establish joint ventures, for example, Anhui Domain Compute co-founded by Hongjing Drive and JAC, and FulScience Automotive Electronics, a joint venture of Desay SV, FAWER Automotive Parts and FAW.

(3) Chip vendors transform into Tier 0.5 suppliers. In the context of chip shortage, chip vendors have a bigger say, and even OEMs have to bypass Tier 1 suppliers to purchase directly from them. Chip vendors no longer feel fulfilled in the role as Tier 2 suppliers, and are trying to develop a strong bond with OEMs. Chip vendors participate in OEMs' vehicle model development at the very beginning. For example, Mobileye and Geely built strategic cooperation; after acquiring Veoneer, Qualcomm will work harder to roll out autonomous driving and cockpit cross-domain fusion computing platforms; NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 8.1 platform is compatible with both autonomous driving and cockpit, and the chip vendor even attempts to join hands with OEMs on an autonomous driving business profit sharing model.

Model 5: system integrators outsource domain controllers to ODMs/OEMs, especially providers of autonomous driving system solutions and intelligent cockpit software platforms. For instance, Baidu's ACU is produced by Flex, and Haomo AI also cooperates with Flex. Even many autonomous driving start-ups may adopt this model, that is, with ODMs/OEMs providing the automotive OEM hardware production capacity supplement, they supply complete `domain controller + ADAS integrated development` solutions to OEMs, aiming to be better able to compete with conventional Tier 1 suppliers.

In the age of software-defined vehicles, full-stack software system solutions will be the key to gaining competitive edges for domain controller providers.

In general, we believe that against a background of software and hardware separation, the full-stack software system development capabilities will play a key part in the future contest. For domain controller providers, the key to gaining competitive edges is the continuous efforts to enrich and build underlying platforms (software-defined hardware, data services, information security, operating systems, etc.), middle-layer platforms (middleware, AutoSAR, chip adaptation, etc.), and application-layer platforms (human-machine interaction (HMI), algorithms, software stack, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Evolution of Automotive Electronic and Electrical Architecture (EEA)

1.1 Four Dimensions of Automotive EEA Upgrade: Software Architecture, Hardware Architecture, Communication Architecture, and Power Architecture

1.2 Domain Integration Platform and Vehicle Computing Platform in the Evolution of Automotive EEA

1.3 Evolution of Automotive EEA in the Next Decade

1.4 OEMs Accelerate EEA Upgrade and Mass Production (1)

1.5 OEMs Accelerate EEA Upgrade and Mass Production (2)

1.6 New-generation EEA and Domain Controller Layout of OEMs (1)

1.7 New-generation EEA and Domain Controller Layout of OEMs (2)

1.8 New-generation EEA and Domain Controller Layout of OEMs (3)

1.9 New-generation EEA and Domain Controller Layout of OEMs (4)

2 Evolution of Domain Controller Software and Hardware Architectures and Business Models

2.1 Domain Controller Hardware Design

2.2 Domain Controller Software Design

2.3 Domain Controller Design and Production Models

2.4 Domain Controller ODM/OEM Production Model

3 Research on Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Technology and Market

3.1 Evolution of Autonomous Driving and Domain Controller

3.2 L2+ Driving and Parking Integrated Domain Controller Solutions

3.3 L3/L4 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Solutions

3.4 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Software and Hardware Solutions of OEMs

3.5 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Solutions of Tier 1 Suppliers

3.6 Solutions of Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Software Suppliers

3.7 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller SoC Solutions

3.8 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Technology Benchmarking

3.9 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller End Markets: Passenger Cars

3.10 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller End Markets: Commercial Vehicles

3.11 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller End Markets: Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

5 Foreign Domain Controller Suppliers

5.1 Bosch

5.1.1 Established the Cross-Domain Computing Solutions Division (XC Division)

5.1.2 Structure and Presence of XC Division in China

5.1.3 Further Integrated ETAS Software Business

5.1.4 Cockpit Domain Controllers: Product Development Trends

5.1.5 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: Autosee 2.0

5.1.6 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: System Architecture of Autosee 2.0

5.1.7 Domain Controllers: Technical Solutions and Advantages (1)

5.1.8 Domain Controllers: Technical Solutions and Advantages (2)

5.1.9 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: Innovations and Advantages

5.1.10 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: Jointly Developed with Autolink

5.1.11 Intelligent Cockpit Cross-Domain Fusion: System Architecture of Fusion Control Products (1)

5.1.12 Intelligent Cockpit Cross-Domain Fusion: System Architecture of Fusion Control Products (2)

5.1.13 Intelligent Cockpit Cross-Domain Fusion: System Architecture Roadmap of Fusion Control Products

5.1.14 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers: Product Development Trends

5.1.15 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers: DASy Technology Evolution

5.1.16 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers: L1-L4 Development Planning

5.1.17 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers: Computing Power Development Planning

5.1.18 Autonomous Driving Middleware: Iceoryx

5.2 Visteon

5.3 Continental

5.4 Veoneer

5.5 ZF

5.6 Aptiv

5.7 Denso

5.8 Faurecia Clarion

5.9 Panasonic

5.10 Harman

5.11 LG Electronics

5.12 Tesla

5.13 Marelli

5.14 TTTech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yo23c1

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900