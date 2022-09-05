Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2022-2025 Featuring 29 Major Chinese Vendors & 8 Major Global Vendors

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Passenger car T-BOX research: T-Box OEM installation rate will reach 83.5% in China in 2025

Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2022 summarizes and analyzes the T-Box installations and installation rates to passenger cars in China and the world, T-Box suppliers, T-Box development trends, and the App remote control function configuration of new models launched by OEMs.

T-Box is mainly used for the communication between vehicle and Internet of Vehicles (IoV) service platform and acts as the core hardware of OEM telematics.

In 2021, 12.94 million passenger cars were installed with T-Box by OEMs in China, a year-on-year increase of 31%; the installation rate hit 60%, up about 10 percentage points from last year. By 2025, over 20 million passenger cars will be equipped with T-Box, and the installation rate will climb to 83.5%, and. T-Box and telematics are growing indispensable to passenger cars.

In 2021, 6.301 million passenger cars of Chinese automakers carried T-Box, a year-on-year spike of 59.9%; 6.634 million passenger cars of joint venture carmakers did so, up 12.9% on a yearly basis. Chinese OEMs make much faster progress in Internet of Vehicles than JV brands.

T-Box installations to passenger cars will keep an uptrend, so will the installation rate, and passenger car Internet of Vehicles will be further popularized, which are contributed by the consumers' robust demand for intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs), the surge in new energy vehicle (NEV) sales, OEMs' needs for FOTA as well as regulatory requirements and other factors.

Top 10 OEMs command 64% market shares

Viewed from the market structure, the top 10 T-Box suppliers in China held 64% market shares together in 2021, with LG, Lanyou Technology and Neusoft at the top. Among them, Lanyou Technology, established in 2002 with DFS Industrial Group holding its 80% stake, mainly supplies T-Box products to Nissan and Dongfeng Motor. Lanyou's T-Box was installed to one million cars in 2021.

Also in 2021, Neusoft served 940,000 vehicles, mainly from Geely and Great Wall Motor. Thanks to Great Wall's high sales, Neusoft witnessed fast-growing T-Box installations in 2021.

The remote vehicle control by mobile Apps grows ever smarter (like AVP)

Automotive T-BOX is mainly used to communicate with background systems and mobile Apps so as to display and control vehicle information on the mobile Apps.

With the addition of technologies such as cloud computing and HD maps, the remote vehicle control functions on mobile Apps are constantly evolving. For example, AVP allows the driver to remotely control parking via mobile Apps in above-ground or basement public parking lots at a certain distance from their cars. WM W6 and GAC Aion V Plus have offered such a feature.

Passenger car T-Box is developing towards:

T-Box OEM installation rate will reach 83.5% in China in 2025;

5G C-V2X T-Box seizes more and more market shares;

Automotive Ethernet is expected to replace CAN bus and FlexRay to become the main connection way of T-Box;

The remote vehicle control by mobile Apps becomes ever smarter (AVP, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

1 T-Box

1.1 Definition and Functions

1.2 System Architecture and Remote Vehicle Control Business

1.3 Industry Chain

1.4 Summary of T-Box (Telematics) Policies

1.5 Development Trends (I)

1.5.1 5G C-V2X T-Box Layout of Major Suppliers

1.5.2 Installation of OEM 5G T-Box

1.6 Development Trends (II)

1.7 Development Trends (III)

1.8 Development Trends (IV)

1.9 Development Trends (V)

2 Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market

2.1 Global Passenger Car T-Box Market

2.1.1 Global T-Box Installations in Passenger Cars, 2020-2025E

2.1.2 Comparison of Global Passenger Car T-Box Vendors: Company Scale and Customers

2.1.2 Comparison of Global Passenger Car T-Box Vendors: T-Box Functions (5G, V2X, High Precision Positioning, Safety, etc.)

2.2 China Passenger Car T-Box Market

2.2.1 Chinese Passenger Car T-Box Vendors and Products

2.2.2 T-Box Products with Network Access Licenses Issued in 2020

2.2.3 T-Box Products with Network Access Licenses Issued in 2021

2.2.4 T-Box Products with Network Access Licenses Issued in 2022

2.2.5 T-Box Installations in Passenger Cars in China, 2020-2025E

2.2.6 Structure of T-Box Installations in Passenger Cars in China in 2021: By TOP15 Vendors, Fuel Type, Country, Brand, Model, Price

2.2.7 Comparison of Major T-Box Vendors in China: Company Scale & Customers, T-Box Features (5G, V2X, High Precision Positioning, Safety, etc.)

3 Summary of Remote Control Functions Configured on New Models of Major OEMs in China

3.1 Comparison of Remote Control Functions between Major OEMs

3.1.1 Comparison of Remote Control Functions between Chinese Brands (Typical Models Launched during 2020-2022)

3.1.2 Comparison of Remote Control Functions between Emerging Carmakers (Typical Models Launched during 2020-2022)

3.1.3 Comparison of Remote Control Functions between Joint Venture Brands (Typical Models Launched during 2020-2022)

3.2 Comparison of Remote Control Functions between Chinese Brands (Typical Models Launched during 2020-2022)

3.2.1 BAIC: ARCFOX

3.2.2 BAIC: BEIJING

3.2.3 GAC: Aion

3.2.4 GAC: Trumpchi

3.2.5 Geely

3.2.6 Great Wall Motor: WEY

3.2.7 Great Wall Motor: Haval

3.2.8 Changan Automobile

3.2.9 BYD

3.2.10 ROEWE

3.3 Comparison of Remote Control Functions between Emerging Carmakers (Typical Models Launched during 2020-2022)

3.3.1 Xpeng Motors

3.3.2 NIO

3.3.3 WM Motor

3.3.4 Li Auto

3.3.5 AITO

3.3.6 AIWAYS

3.3.7 HiPhi

3.3.8 Voyah

3.3.9 Leapmotor

3.3.10 NETA

3.4 Comparison of Remote Control Functions between Joint Venture Brands (Typical Models Launched during 2020-2022)

3.4.1 BMW Brilliance

3.4.2 Beijing Benz

3.4.3 SAIC-GM: Buick

3.4.4 SAIC-GM: Cadillac

3.4.5 SAIC-GM: Chevrolet

3.4.6 Tesla

3.4.7 SAIC Volkswagen

3.4.8 Volvo

3.4.9 FAW-Volkswagen Audi

3.4.10 Dongfeng Nissan

4 Major Global T-Box Vendors

4.1 LG Electronics

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Main Automotive Components and Revenue from Them

4.1.3 T-Box Product Features and Customers

4.1.4 Dynamics in 5G T-Box

4.2 Denso

4.3 Continental

4.4 Valeo

4.5 Harman

4.6 Visteon

4.7 Bosch

4.8 Ficosa

5 Major Chinese T-Box Vendors

5.1 LAN-YOU Technology

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Vehicle Intelligent Terminal Integrated Solutions

5.1.3 4G/5G T-Box Products

5.1.4 Specifications of 4G/5G T-Box Products

5.1.5 T-Box Automaker Customers

5.2 Hirain Technologies

5.3 Flaircomm Microelectronics

5.4 Neusoft

5.5 THREAD

5.6 Huawei

5.7 Desay SV

5.8 Shanghai Changxing Software

5.9 ECARX

5.10 Gosuncn

5.11 INTEST

5.12 JOYNEXT

5.13 PATEO

5.14 BICV

5.15 SOLING

5.16 Hopechart

5.17 Yaxon Network

5.18 Yuwei Information &Technology

5.19 Unicom Continental Intelligent Transportation Technology (UCIT)

5.20 Honghu Technology

5.21 SiRun

5.22 iGentAI

5.23 Shenzhen SOFAR Communication

5.24 Sinocastel

5.25 Yunka Intelligent

52.6 VanJee Technology

5.27 China Mobile IoT

5.28 Quectel

5.29 MediaTek

