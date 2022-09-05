Rising Use of 3D Motion Tracking Technology in Game Development Boding Well for 3D Body Scanner Manufacturers, Says Fact.MR

Technological Advancements in 3D Scanning Technology Are Anticipated To Primarily Govern 3D Body Scanners Market Growth Potential Through 2027

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This new Fact.MR study currently places the global 3D body scanners market at US$ 131.5 million. Over the next five years, worldwide sales of 3D body scanners are estimated to increase at an astronomical CAGR of 14.9%.



An increasing per capita disposable income has led to a notable rise in consumer spending potential, which has subsequently favored growth in the retail sector. Rising technological proliferation has promoted the use of advanced 3D body scanning technology in the retail sector, which is expected to drive demand for 3D body scanners over the years to come. The growing popularity of video games and the flourishing video game development industry have also favored 3D body scanners market growth. 3D scanners are crucial in the 3D motion tracking technology that is being used extensively in video game development.

For Critical Insights on 3D Body Scanners Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7673

This trend is common in the 3D body scanners marketplace as well, and new companies are creating innovative 3D body scanners to enhance their market presence in the industry landscape. These upcoming companies are also adopting different strategies to further bolster their market stance among the established market players.

3D body scanner suppliers are expected to focus on partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their global market presence and bolster their revenue generation capacity.

In July 2022, TechMed 3D, a software measuring solution provider for the human body, announced the launch of a new processing software. SNAP, a mobile automatic processing software, allows users to scan the complete human body and obtain highly precise measurements from their phones.



Why is the U.S. an Attractive Market for 3D Body Scanner Companies?

“Rapid Adoption of Advanced Technologies & High Spending Potential in the U.S.”

The United States 3D body scanners market is anticipated to exhibit highly lucrative opportunities owing to the rapid adoption of novel technologies and the presence of key 3D body scanning equipment suppliers.

At present, the U.S. 3D body scanners market is valued at around US$ 33 million. High consumer spending makes this country a lucrative retail market and this is expected to favor 3D body scanner sales over the coming years.

The presence of developed digital infrastructure, technological advancements, and rising demand for 3D modelling and analysis are also expected to drive 3D body scanners market growth in the U.S. through 2027.

To learn more about 3D Body Scanners Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7673

Key Segments Covered in the 3D Body Scanners Industry Survey

By Application :



Video Games

Apparel Try-On Fitness Assessment Figurines Physiological Applications Surgical Applications



By Sector :



Gaming

Retail Healthcare Other Sectors



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Competitive Landscape

3D body scanner manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and launching new products to bolster their sales potential.

In April 2022, SHINING 3D, a leading 3D solution provider, introduced a new addition to its FreeScan UE series of 3D scanners. FreeScan UE Pro is capable of providing a scanning accuracy of up to 0.02 mm.

In September 2020, Texel, a computer vision technology start-up based in Russia, raised US$ 1.5 million in funding. The funding was intended to be used for the expansion of its 3D scanning technology in the retail sector.

Get Customization on 3D Body Scanners Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7673

Key players in the 3D Body Scanners Market

Braun & Company Ltd.

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Styku

eCential Robotics

Brijot Imaging Systems Inc.

Millivision Technologies

Nuctech Co. Ltd.

OD Security

Rapiscan Systems



Key Takeaways from 3D Body Scanners Market Study

The global 3D body scanners market is currently valued at US$ 131.5 million.

Shipments of 3D body scanners are anticipated to increase at a phenomenal CAGR of 14.9% through 2027.

Sales revenue of the 3D body scanners market is expected to reach US$ 264 million by 2027.

The United States market currently enjoys a valuation of US$ 33 million.

Technological advancements, rising use of 3D motion technology in video games, rapid digitization, growing use of cloud technologies, and high demand for 3D modelling and analysis are expected to favor market growth.

High cost of manufacturing and development of 3D body scanners are expected to have a hampering effect on overall market potential.

Sales of 3D body scanners in China are expected to increase at a CAGR of 17% over the next five years.



Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Digital Therapeutics Market- Digital Therapeutics was valued at US$ 4.25 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase by 24% Y-o-Y to US$ 5.27 Bn by the end of 2022. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 56.41 Bn.

Video Streaming Market- The video streaming market is likely to garner a market value of US$ 50 Billion in 2022, expected to register a CAGR of over 17% from 20220-2032, accumulating a market value of US$ 241 Billion.

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market- The global unmanned traffic management (UTM) market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 18% over the next ten years, with drone operators being the largest end users across the world.

Personal Assistance Apps Market- Newly-released personal assistance app industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.8% in 2021, to reach a value of above US$ 3.1 Bn. Mobile apps displayed negative growth of 4.1% to a reach a value of US$ 1.37 Bn in 2020, while smart device apps were up by 18.3% to record a value of US$ 1 Bn.

5G Services Market- The global 5G services market size is anticipated to procure a market value of US$ 48 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 3,827.64 Bn while expanding at a CAGR of 55% from 2022 to 2032.

Blockchain Technology Market- The blockchain technology market has garnered a market value of US$ 7.36 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 84% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 3,273.83 Bn.

Digital Remittance Market- The digital remittance market has garnered a market value of US$ 18.16 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 64.43 Bn.

Neobanking Market- The global sales of neobanking garnered a market value of US$ 45 Bn in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 67 Bn by 2022. From 2022 to 2032, the market is likely to register a CAGR of 44.15% by accumulating a market value of US$ 2,595 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Vehicle Tracking System Market- The global vehicle tracking system market is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR 13.7% value, during the forecast period 2022-2032. In the year 2022, the market cap is expected to be worth US$ 21.7 Billion.

Enterprise Video Market- The global enterprise video market is anticipated to hold a value of US$ 17.3 Billion in 2022. Increasing application of enterprise video solutions across various organizations to grow collaboration among their global workforces is likely to boost the market at a CAGR of 10.93% during the forecast period while amassing a market value worth US$ 48.8 Billion by 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter