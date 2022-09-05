Submit Release
B9 Exchange launches the new domain name b9.com to serve global users and lead the industry in a new landscape

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Canada, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, B9 Exchange launched a new domain name b9.com. Users from different countries and regions will jump to the specified customized service interface. B9 is the world's leading blockchain technology service provider, established in 2021 and headquartered in Canada. As a leader in the technical service track, B9 has undergone repeated polishing and now has mature product lines such as digital asset trading systemsand wallets, and has built an industrial closed loop of technical services-traffic-commercialization.


So far, B9 has provided blockchain technology services to hundreds of companies and tens of thousands of customer groups around the world. B9 brings together financial professionals and blockchain technology professionals from all over the world. They graduated from world-class schools and have high degrees. Team members are all from top international financial institutions, computer applications and other fields.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA3DoJQXoWo

Original super password, better security guard. Adhere to independent control of assets and attach importance to user privacy. Assets are safer and transactions are more transparent.

Faster and more economical user experience, the pursuit of ease of use and efficiency. One-click management of digital assets and easy management of multiple sets of addresses. Convenient, worry-free, safe and fast.

Original process memory matching technology, high-speed processing with high concurrency of tens of millions of users, ultra-efficient matching engine, lightning order.

Simulated market data is synchronized with the real market data, helping beginners to get started with contracts and leveraged positions, helping growth with zero cost and zero pressure, and the real market operation is guaranteed to win.

Innovative entertainment gameplay, [Chain Tour Hash] real-time query of blockchain hash value. Open and transparent.

[Simulated trading, monthly, quarterly, annual trading challenges, 0 fee for new users and other activities]

APP download address: b9h9.net

Media Contact:

Twitter: @B9crypto

TG: @b9service

Company Name: B9 Crypto Exchenge

Contact: Linda Li

Email: Crypto (at) b9.com

Website: www.b9.comhttps://b9iip.comhttps://b9ooe.com



Primary Logo

