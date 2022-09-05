Wafini Set To Introduce A DAO Powered Multi-Asset NFT Marketplace On Cardano

/EIN News/ -- Valletta, Malta, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wafini, a new NFT marketplace building on Cardano is set to launch its Multi Asset NFT marketplace with features that will topple most existing marketplaces currently existing on Cardano.





Users can be able to sell Cardano NFTs as an offer bundle, instead of listing them individually, you can list them as a bundled offer.

This further increases the utilities of NFTs as the utilities becomes endless.

In addition to its slow transaction and commission fees, Wafini also boasts of being the first NFT marketplace to offer a treasury pool that will be filled with a percentage of transaction fees on the marketplace which would be distributed at intervals to Wafini Genesis VIP NFT holders who have staked their tokens and NFTs to become part of the Wafini DAO.

Users can also mint their NFTs without paying any fee, all you need to do is hold the Wafini Genesis VIP NFT.

Wafini is also working on an android and iOS dapp to enable Cardano NFT enthusiasts to connect their web3 wallet like Nami Wallet to trade NFTs.

One of the core objectives of Wafini is to utilize multiple features that will be brought about by the Vasil hard fork to build a Marketplace with unique features that are yet to be seen on any Cardano marketplace.

Wafini also announces the launch of the initial private seed round whitelist of $WFI Tokens, the utility-based Wafini NFT marketplace Tokens ($WFI) on the Cardano blockchain.

Wafini aims to raise 1 million ADA within the next three months before listing on decentralized exchanges like Minswap.

Early adopters will also stand to acquire Wafini Genesis VIP NFTs that will grant them access to Wafini DAO where governance decisions like Marketplace Fees, Royalty commissions will be voted on.

Wafini Genesis VIP NFT holders will also have extra perks like being able to verify a collection instantly and also earn rewards from the Wafini self-sustaining treasury pool that will be continually filled with a percentage of the Marketplace’s transaction Fees.

How To Whitelist For The Private Seed Sale

Interested participants who have the required minimum of 500 ADA can join the Wafini private seed sale whitelist by clicking here.

The Private Seed sale will kick off on the 1st of October or when 1000 whitelist spots have been reserved.

Private seed round participants will be able to purchase tokens with only ADA and will need a Cardano compatible wallet to make a purchase.

Wafini aims to build a sustainable Non Fungible Token marketplace that will be governed by the community.

About Wafini NFT Marketplace

Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles where users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing the Cardano Blockchain.We aim to be the top marketplace on Cardano where users can trade NFTs in a secure manner, utilising the low fees of the Cardano Blockchain.

