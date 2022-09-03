Submit Release
Attorney General’s Office investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Englewood

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred the morning of Saturday, September 3 in Englewood, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, uniformed officers of the Englewood Police Department responded to a residence on West Englewood Avenue in the city of Englewood at approximately 8:29 a.m. in response to an initial 911 call involving a domestic dispute, from a caller who conveyed that an individual had been stabbed inside the residence. Englewood officers entered the residence. One individual was shot by police and pronounced deceased at Englewood Hospital at 9:17 a.m.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

