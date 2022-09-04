TAIWAN, September 4 - President Tsai welcomes Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu to Taiwan

A delegation from Taiwan's Pacific ally Tuvalu led by Prime Minister Kausea Natano, accompanied by his wife, has arrived in Taiwan on a state visit at the invitation of our government. On September 4, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that President Tsai Ing-wen extends a warm welcome to Prime Minister Natano, his wife, and the members of the delegation on their visit to Taiwan.

Spokesperson Chang stated that on the morning of September 5, President Tsai will welcome the visiting delegation with military honors at the Presidential Office, and both sides will then hold meetings to exchange views on issues of mutual concern. At noon that same day, President Tsai will also host a state banquet for the delegation at the Presidential Office.

Spokesperson Chang said that as this month marks the 43rd anniversary of official diplomatic relations between our countries, Prime Minister Natano's first visit to Taiwan since taking office in 2019 is especially significant, and demonstrates the firm and friendly ties between our two countries.

Spokesperson Chang went on to explain that since establishing official diplomatic ties in 1979, Taiwan and Tuvalu have closely cooperated in areas including agriculture, fisheries, medicine and public health, information and communications technology, clean energy, education, and culture, while in recent years, cooperation and exchanges have also deepened in coast guard affairs and police administration. The spokesperson added that Tuvalu has long been a staunch advocate for Taiwan on the international stage, supporting our nation's participation in important international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Spokesperson Chang stated that other members of the Tuvaluan delegation include Public Works, Infrastructure and Environment Minister Ampelosa Manoa Tehulu; Local Government and Agriculture Minister Saaga Talu Teafa; Fisheries and Trade Minister Kitiona Tausi; and Secretary to Government Tapugao Falefou. The spokesperson also expressed hope that Prime Minister Natano's visit will foster even stronger and friendlier ties, and closer and deeper bilateral cooperation, as we continue to work together to maintain peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region.