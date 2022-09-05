TAIWAN, September 5 - President Tsai officially welcomes Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu with military honors

President Tsai Ing-wen officially welcomed Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu and his wife on the morning of September 5 with full military honors. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the government of Tuvalu for continuing to express support for Taiwan on the international stage and for calling on the international community to recognize Taiwan's right to international participation. The president said she looks forward to our two sides exchanging views on international developments and issues of mutual concern, as well as discussing ways to further deepen our bilateral cooperation.

The welcome ceremony began at 10:40 a.m. in the plaza fronting the Presidential Office. President Tsai and Prime Minister Natano each delivered remarks after a 19-gun salute, the playing of the two countries' national anthems, and a review of the military honor guard.

A translation of the president's remarks follows:

Today, I am delighted to receive the delegation led by Prime Minister Natano with military honors. On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend my sincerest welcome to the prime minister and the distinguished members of the delegation.

Tuvalu was the first of our diplomatic allies in the Pacific to establish formal relations with our country. Since then, Taiwan and Tuvalu have cultivated the staunchest of friendships. In 2017, I visited Tuvalu and witnessed firsthand the results of our nations' collaboration, and the remarkable achievements of our bilateral partnership across many sectors made a deep impression on me.

I would like to extend special thanks to Prime Minister Natano, as well as to the people and government of Tuvalu, for continuing to voice support for Taiwan on the international stage and for calling on the international community to recognize Taiwan's right to international participation. Tuvalu has shown its steadfast support for Taiwan at venues including the United Nations General Assembly, the World Health Assembly, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties. On behalf of all the people of Taiwan, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Tuvalu for its invaluable friendship.

Prime Minister Natano and his delegation have traveled a long way to be here. During this visit, we will exchange views on international developments and issues of mutual concern, as well as discuss how we can further deepen our bilateral cooperation.

In closing, I once again welcome Prime Minister Natano, Mrs. Natano, and the members of the delegation. May Taiwan and Tuvalu enjoy a fruitful and everlasting partnership.

Prime Minister Natano then delivered remarks, a transcript of which follows:

Madam President, please accept my heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation for your kind remarks. I feel extremely humbled by the special military honor parade accorded to us this morning. I acknowledge the excellent hospitality extended to me and my delegation since we set foot in your beautiful country. I know we will continue to enjoy the kind, exceptional hospitality the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will render to us till we depart your shores on Friday, 9th September.

Excellency, I stand here on behalf of my government and the people of my beloved small country Tuvalu as testament of our shared and genuine commitment to our longstanding friendship that we forged since 1979. Indeed, this 43 years of partnership portrays that this will be a lasting, genuine, and durable partnership between us.

Excellency, our similarities in culture, descent, and common values have always been an added strength to the bond that Tuvalu and the Republic of China share. I want to congratulate Your Excellency and government for your genuine support to the indigenous people of Taiwan, [with] whom we share ancestral values, norms, and practices.

Through tumultuous times of geostrategic agendas, we continue to stand firm in our commitment to remain a lasting and loyal ally of the Republic of China. I recognize the cornerstones of our diplomatic ties involving two nations founded on the principles of democracy, trust, human rights, and the freedom of the individual.

I recognize, Your Excellency, the collaboration and support that your government has rendered to Tuvalu over the years. I therefore express my sincerest gratitude and appreciation to Your Excellency for your leadership in supporting Tuvalu through unprecedented circumstances and externalities. In anticipation, I wish to register that my delegation and I are looking forward to fostering avenues on development cooperation through more meetings with your ministers and officials in the days to come while in Taipei.

Your Excellency, thank you once again for the military honor you accorded to me and my delegation.

God bless the Republic of China (Taiwan).

God bless Tuvalu.

Also in attendance at the welcome ceremony were Tuvalu Ambassador Bikenibeu Paeniu, and members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.