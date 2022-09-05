TAIWAN, September 5 - President Tsai hosts state banquet for Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu

On September 5, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, hosted a state luncheon in honor of Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu at the Presidential Office following a welcome ceremony with military honors and bilateral talks. In remarks, the president expressed hope that our two countries will continue to collaborate closely and deepen our bilateral partnership, working together to promote sustainable development in the Pacific region.

A translation of the president's remarks follows:

This is the first time Prime Minister Natano has led a delegation to Taiwan since assuming office. On behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, I once again welcome you all.

This month marks the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Tuvalu. Over the past 43 years, we have worked together to achieve remarkable results in many areas, including agriculture, food security, public health, medicine, and clean energy.

During this visit, the delegation will meet with representatives from the solar energy, medical, and fisheries industries. I am confident that this visit will greatly benefit our bilateral cooperation in these areas.

With regard to education and culture, Taiwan and Tuvalu continue working to create a better environment for learning and talent cultivation through training and scholarship programs. And in response to Prime Minister Natano's proposal, Taiwan helped install solar panels on the roofs of three elementary and secondary schools in Tuvalu's capital city of Funafuti. The schools are powered solely by clean energy. This is an important step toward addressing climate change and implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

I look forward to our continued cooperation with Tuvalu to deepen our bilateral partnership and jointly promote sustainable development in the Pacific region. May Taiwan and Tuvalu enjoy everlasting prosperity and enduring friendship. Thank you.

Prime Minister Natano then delivered remarks, stating that the friendship between our countries is strong and that our bilateral relationship is unique because we believe in the value of trust and honesty, which are fundamental principles for partnership with Tuvalu. The prime minister said that during this difficult time in terms of regional geopolitics, our diplomatic ties must remain firm and we must strengthen collaboration and support each other in all areas in order to maintain and promote the security of our people.

Prime Minister Natano noted that just a few minutes previously, he and President Tsai had a cordial and constructive meeting where they exchanged views on a number of important bilateral and multilateral issues. He then expressed thanks for and welcomed President Tsai's assistance.

Prime Minister Natano emphasized that Tuvalu will continue to advocate for and support the Republic of China (Taiwan) in the international arena, and that this will also be the case at the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

Prime Minister Natano then congratulated President Tsai for her outstanding leadership and wished her prosperity and good health, as she leads the country through unprecedented times. The prime minister concluded his remarks by toasting the friendship between Tuvalu and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Also in attendance at the banquet was Tuvalu Ambassador Bikenibeu Paeniu.