TAIWAN, September 5 - President Tsai and Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu hold bilateral talks

On the morning of September 5, after welcoming Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu, his wife, and delegation with military honors, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, met with Prime Minister Natano for bilateral talks. In remarks at the meeting, President Tsai thanked Tuvalu for staunchly supporting Taiwan, and expressed hope that we can work together to address the challenges of climate change. The president said that Taiwan and Tuvalu will, in the spirit of mutual assistance, continue to initiate more cooperative projects for the benefit of both our peoples.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Talofa! [Greetings (Tuvaluan)] This year marks the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Tuvalu. Throughout this time, we have shared the core values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights. We have also continued to deepen cooperation in a wide range of areas, including agricultural technology, talent cultivation, clean energy, public health, and medicine.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has worked hand in hand with all of our diplomatic allies in the Pacific to combat the virus. Tuvalu, in particular, through the outstanding leadership of Prime Minister Natano and the concerted efforts of his entire cabinet, has maintained a record of zero domestic COVID-19 cases. Indeed, Tuvalu has served as an important model for all Pacific island nations. We can all learn much from your country.

Prime Minister Natano's exceptional leadership has been equally evident in other areas. Since assuming office, he has spared no effort in mapping out plans for Tuvalu's national development, strengthening governance, carefully managing state finances, and improving the welfare of his compatriots. By bringing about greater national prosperity, Prime Minister Natano's administration has won both the support of the Tuvaluan people and widespread recognition from other countries.

I also want to thank Prime Minister Natano and his government once again for staunchly supporting Taiwan on the international stage. My special thanks go to Foreign Minister Simon Kofe, who at the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference refused to compromise in the face of China's heavy-handed coercion. This once again demonstrated Tuvalu's strong support for Taiwan. I am convinced that under Prime Minister Natano's leadership, Taiwan and Tuvalu will be able to comprehensively deepen cooperation and embark on even more meaningful initiatives.

Taiwan and Tuvalu are both island nations. We understand the threat that climate change poses to humanity. We hope to work hand in hand with Tuvalu to address the challenges of climate change and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Looking ahead, National Sun Yat-sen University will help Tuvalu establish the Taiwan-Tuvalu Center for Marine Science and Engineering. I believe that through scientific research, we can jointly develop plans to address climate change and preserve marine ecosystems.

During Prime Minister Natano's state visit, Taiwan and Tuvalu will sign a Joint Communiqué on the Reaffirmation of Diplomatic Relations, an Agreement on Coast Guard Cooperation, and an Agreement on Police Cooperation. I believe that by signing these agreements, we can advance coast guard and police cooperation in order to jointly maintain peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Going forward, Taiwan and Tuvalu will, in the spirit of mutual assistance for mutual benefit, continue to initiate even more cooperative projects. This will further improve the well-being of both of our peoples.

I wish you all a fruitful visit and look forward to our longstanding partnership benefitting both Taiwan and Tuvalu. Thank you.

Prime Minister Natano then delivered remarks, saying that he was moved by the warm hospitality accorded to him and his delegation during their visit, and thanking President Tsai for inviting him to pay a state visit to Taiwan.

Prime Minister Natano emphasized that as prime minister, he has been able to work on a strong partnership between Tuvalu and the Republic of China (Taiwan) that was cemented by past leaders. The prime minister said that over these 43 years of diplomatic relations, Tuvalu has without hesitation upheld trust as a core belief, and therefore has associated the Republic of China (Taiwan) with integrity and commitment. He then stated that the government of Tuvalu will continue to advocate for these shared values in relation to Taiwan at international fora, as our countries stand for the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and peace.

Prime Minister Natano thanked President Tsai and the government of Taiwan for providing tremendous support for Tuvalu, helping their people in many ways.

With threats from natural and manmade circumstances growing more dire, the prime minister stressed that Tuvalu is a friend of the Republic of China (Taiwan), saying that "a friend in need is a friend indeed." He concluded by extending his government and people's sincere assurance that they will stand with the people of Taiwan in peaks and valleys.

Members of the delegation included Public Works, Infrastructure and Environment Minister Ampelosa Manoa Tehulu; Local Government and Agriculture Minister Saaga Talu Teafa; Fisheries and Trade Minister Kitiona Tausi; and Secretary to Government Tapugao Falefou. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Tuvalu Ambassador to Taiwan Bikenibeu Paeniu.