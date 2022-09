human identification market is projected to reach $6,435.6 million by 2032 from $1,385.8 million in 2021

Human Identification Market Human Identification Market size

Global Human Identification Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Human Identification Technologies & Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques

The global Human Identification market, which accrued revenue worth nearly 1.2 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is slated to garner earnings worth 3.2 (USD Billion) by 2025, grow at a CAGR of 10.23%” — Prakash Torase

The global Human Identification market, which accrued revenue worth nearly 1.2 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is slated to garner earnings worth 3.2 (USD Billion) by 2025, is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the Human Identification market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).Few of the key players active within the global human identification market consist of Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Promega Corporation, Illumina Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), NMS Labs Inc., LGC Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Integenx Inc., and Hamilton Company.Technological Improvements Projected To Fuel The Growth Of The Global Market

The global human identification market is anticipated to witness substantial expansion during the forecast period as a result of the technological developments in the human identification system, the rising need for decreasing the cost & time of DNA analysis along with rising government support & initiatives. There's considerable progress taking into consideration the technological aspect in human identification that is extremely significant to make the world safer and these methods are widely utilized in forensics for the recognition of criminals. The prominent methods for human identification comprise rapid DNA analysis, thereby enhancing the mode of recognition that is expected to drive the growth of the human identification market.

Based On Application, The Forensic Segment Is Projected To Observe The Biggest Growth Rate

Based on application, the forensic segment is projected to show a considerable growth rate and hold the biggest share in the global human identification market. The key factor fueling the segmental growth is the rising rate of crime. Human identification is extensively utilized in paternity testing, forensics, anthropology, and disaster victim recognition with DNA profiling/analysis being the prime tool in this domain. Thus, the government programs for forensic programs, technological improvement, and emphasis by market contenders on extending their reach are the key factors propelling the market growth.

North America Is Projected To Dominate The Global Human Identification Market During The Forecast Period

The global human identification market is projected to be ruled by North America, and trailed by Europe, during the forecast period as a result of the financial support provided for forensic science and study by the government. The US is the key human identification market along with the developed DNA database serving as a key factor to drive the market expansion. Also, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to observe substantial growth in the market during the years to come because of the rising alertness in this region regarding forensic technologies. Further, there are several nations that are making considerable spending in the human identification market.

Market Growth Drivers

Massive need for human identification methods in forensic science for identifying criminals & terrorists will steer the expansion of human identification market in the foreseeable future. Rise in the number of mergers & acquisitions and launching of new products will steer the growth of human identification industry over the assessment timespan. Technological breakthroughs witnessed in biotech sector will boost the market trends. Nonetheless, low availability of skilled persons is expected to hinder the expansion of human identification market in the years ahead.

By Region

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa 