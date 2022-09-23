Global Antacids Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Antacids Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Antacids Market Report by The Business Research Company covers antacids market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antacids Global Market Report 2022”, the antacids market is expected to grow from $8.60 billion in 2021 to $9.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the antacids market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global antacids market size is expected to reach $10.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%. Poor lifestyle choices resulting in higher prevalence of acidity is an important driver for the growth of the antacids market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of antacids market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2415&type=smp

Key Trends In The Antacids Market

Mouth-melting antacid is an emerging trend in the antacids market. Antacids were available in tablet, liquid and powder form until now, however, researchers have now come up with mouth-melting antacids which are made up of micro mouth melting granules that easily melt in the mouth. These granules present in the antacids act in the form of effervescent.

Overview Of The Antacids Market

The antacids market consists of sales of antacids which are used to neutralize stomach acid, and treat acid reflux, heartburn and indigestion. It includes drug class such as proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonist, surgical simulators and acid neutralizers in the form of either tablet, liquid or powder. Examples of antacids include Alka Seltzer, Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, Tums and Pepto-Bismol.

Learn more on the global antacids market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antacids-global-market-report

Antacids Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• Drug Class: Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers, Pro-Motility Agents

• Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others

• By Formulation Type: Tablet, Liquid, Powder, Others

• By Geography: The global antacids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and AstraZeneca PLC., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories and WellSpring Pharm.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Antacids Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a global antacids market overview. The market report analyzes antacids global market size, antacids industry growth drivers, antacids global market segments, antacids global market major players, antacids market growth across geographies, antacids global market trends and antacids market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The antacids global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Metabolic Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metabolic-disorder-drugs-global-market-report

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drug-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC