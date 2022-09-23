Insights Into The Global Plastics And Rubber Products Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022”, the plastics and rubber products market size is expected to grow from $1,229.98 billion in 2021 to $1,357.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The plastics and rubber products market is expected to grow to $1,923.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The plastics and rubber products manufacturing industry is affected by the growth of the packaging industry.

Key Trends In The Plastics And Rubber Products Market

Manufacturers in the plastic and rubber products industry are investing in automation technologies to reduce production costs, improve productivity and enhance product quality. The use of sensors and wireless technology aids in gathering valuable data that is used to improve efficiencies and reduce errors. This is resulting in streamlined manufacturing processes, better product quality at lower costs.

Overview Of The Plastics And Rubber Products Market

The plastics and rubber products market consists of sales of plastics and rubber products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce goods by processing plastic and rubber raw materials. Plastics and rubber products are included in the same market as they have similar technical properties, though they are categorized based on the sole use of either rubber or plastic as raw material in the production of the product. Businesses in the industry produce plastic bags and bottles, plastic film and sheets, plastic and rubber pipes, plastic foams, rubber hoses and tires.

Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Rubber Products, Plastic Products

• By End-User Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Medical, Construction, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Tire, Hoses and Belting, Other Rubber Product, Plastics Packaging Materials and Unlaminated Film and Sheet, Plastic Pipes and Shapes, Laminated Plastics Plate, Sheet, and Shape, Plastics Bottle, Urethane and Other Foam Product, Polystyrene Foam Products, Other Plastics Product

• By Geography: The global plastics and rubber products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Amcor Limited, Good Year Tire & Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Group, Berry Global Group Inc., The Hankook Tire group, Pirelli & C SpA and Avery dennison.

