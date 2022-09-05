At 4.8 % CAGR, Fish And Fish Products Market Size Worth $327.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Export Oriented Aquaculture to Drive the Fish Products Production Fueling the Fish And Fish Products Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fish And Fish Products Market Size is estimated to reach $327.5 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Fish products are eaten all around the world hence they are one of the best sources of high-quality protein. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to rising demand for fish and fish products such as fish sauce, the modern-day analog of garum, from Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China.
2. Fish And Fish Products Industry growth is being driven by the surging intake of fish and fish products like fish sauce, the current counterpart of the erstwhile garum, worldwide owing to fish being a principal source of high-quality proteins.
3. However, the rising number of substitutes for fish and fish products is the main expected to hinder the growth of the target market over the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Fish And Fish Products Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Fresh water fish and fish oil segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Freshwater fishes are being used more frequently in aquaculture in nations like China, which is driving this increase.
2. According to a report by the Sea Fish Organization, with aquaculture accounting for nearly 52.0 % of global fish production. Freshwater fish and fish oil production are on the rise, which is fuelling the expansion of the Freshwater Fish And Fish Oil segment.
3. Pharmaceuticals application is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027 as fish is high in collagen and has a moisture content equivalent to human skin, and sterile skin strips are used to treat second-and third-degree burns.
4. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 31% in the year 2021. The growing need for fortified fish sauce, which may be a modern-day equivalent of garum, as well as demand from Southeast Asian countries, is propelling the region's Fish And Fish Products Market forward.
5. Europe is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027. As per the data of EUMOFA in Denmark, the only household consumption of fresh products in 2021 was 13,819 tons.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fish And Fish Products industry are -
1. Alpha Group Ltd
2. Fish farming Technologies Asia Limited
3. Cermaq Group AS
4. Cooke Aquaculture
5. Leroy Seafood Group ASA
