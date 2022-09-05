Acetophenone Market to Reach US$285.1 million by 2026: IndustryARC
Growing public interest towards cosmetic products will enhance the overall market growth for acetophenone market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the acetophenone market size is forecast to reach $285.1 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period from 2021-2026. Therefore, with rising demands for perfumes, soaps, lotions and other cosmetic goods, the acetophenone industry is witnessing increase in demand. However, growing public interest towards cosmetic products will enhance the overall market growth for acetophenone market, as acetophenone are used as ingredient for cosmetics formulations. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the acetophenone market highlights the following areas -
1. APAC has dominated the acetophenone market owing to increasing demand from applications such as food, soaps and others.
2. The growing popularity for perfumes with other cosmetics is likely to aid in the market growth of acetophenone.
3. Whereas the growing usage of acetophenone in tablets are, therefore owing to this the market for acetophenone is expected to grow in the pharmaceutical sector.
4. Harmful Effects of Acetophenone on human skin will create hurdles for the acetophenone market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Food sector has a significant growth in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Acetophenone is found in many foods, some of which are chicory, spearmint, watermelon, rocket salad, and pepper (spice), apple, cheese, apricot, banana, cauliflower and others. The growing turnover suggest the increasing demand for food & beverages, this is expected to drive the acetophenone market in the upcoming years.
2. APAC has a dominated the acetophenone market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. China and India are the major markets in this region owing to the larger demand for cosmetics they have. This rise in demand for cosmetic and beauty care products will led to increase in demand for acetophenone in the near future.
3. Increasing demand for perfumes with other cosmetics products in Europe and Asia is expected to drive the market for acetophenone. Perfumes are one of the most basic essential items in the women makeup kit. Whereas with time the demand for perfumes in men have also increased this will drive the market for acetophenone.
4. The usage of acetophenone is expected to rise significantly in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its increasing applications in tablets. The growing demand for anticonvulsants in the pharmaceutical & drugs industry is expected to fuel the acetophenone market. In addition, increase in consumption of acetophenone in synthesis of various drugs such as pyrrobutamine, dextropropoxyphene, pridinol, trihexyphenidyl, biperiden, procyclidine, cycrimine, benmoxin, mesuximide, and acifran is likely to boost the demand for acetophenone in pharmaceutical applications.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the acetophenone industry are -
1. Alfa Aesar
2. Rhodia
3. Ineos Group
4. CellMark USA LLC
5. Tanfac
