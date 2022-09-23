Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the thyroid cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $0.61 billion in 2021 to $0.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global thyroid cancer drug market size is expected to reach $1.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.7%. Increasing incidences of thyroid cancer, especially in women is driving the thyroid cancer drugs market.

Key Trends In The Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market

Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of thyroid cancer as they are more effective and help prevent cancer progression. A combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form. These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance and prevent the growth of cancer cells.

Overview Of The Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market

The thyroid cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs that are used to treat thyroid cancer. The thyroid tissue is made up of follicular cells and parafollicular cells in which cancer develops. The types of thyroid cancer include follicular, papillary, medullary, anaplastic and thyroid lymphoma.

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Type: Ipilimumab, Cabozantinib-S-Malate, Caprelsa (Vandetanib), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride, Lenvatinib Mesylate, Nivolumab, Vandetanib, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Research Organizations, Others

• By Type: Radioiodine Ablation, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (THS) Suppression, Chemotherapy, Targeted Multikinase Therapy, Others

• By Geography: The global thyroid cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alara Pharmaceutical Corporation, Bristol Myers co., Teva Parenteral Medicines Inc., Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, App Pharmaceuticals llc., AstraZeneca PLC and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of thyroid cancer drugs market. The market report analyzes thyroid cancer drugs global market size, thyroid cancer drugs market share, thyroid cancer drugs global market growth drivers, thyroid cancer drugs global market segments, thyroid cancer drugs market major players, thyroid cancer drugs global market growth across geographies, thyroid cancer drugs global market trends and thyroid cancer drugs market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

