Global Paper Products Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Paper Products Global Market Report 2022

The Paper Products Market Report by The Business Research Company covers paper products market size, drivers, restraints, key players, & the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Paper Products Global Market Report 2022”, the paper products market is expected to grow from $890.44 billion in 2021 to $958.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The paper products market is expected to grow to $1,234.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. As per TBRC’s paper products market research the market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Paper Products Market

The paper industry has been shifting from labor intensive manufacturing processes to automated production facilities. Automation has enabled paper product companies to enhance productivity and reduce production costs. These technologies are also saving energy cost. Control systems such as integrated drive systems (IDS) are improving plant efficiency by minimizing energy consumption and simplifying service and maintenance processes.

Overview Of The Paper Products Market

The paper products market consists of sales of plastics products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce plastics products. The companies in this industry produce packaging materials, film and sheet, foam products, plastic bottles and all other plastic products which have domestic and industrial applications. These companies use polymers and resins as raw materials which are primarily sourced from polymer suppliers and processes used in plastic products manufacturing include compression molding, extrusion molding, injection molding, blow molding and casting.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Converted Paper Products, Unfinished Paper, Pulp Mills

• By Raw Material: Wood and Agro Residue, Waste and Recycled Paper

• By Application: Writing Paper, Magazine Paper, Packaging Paper, Sanitary Paper, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Paperboard Container, Paper Bag and Coated and Treated Paper, Sanitary Paper Product, Stationery Products, All Other Converted Paper Products, Paper and Paperboard, Newsprint

• By Geography: The global paper products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as International Paper Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, WestRock Company, Essity AB, Oji Holdings Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited and DS Smith plc.

